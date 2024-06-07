Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to RBI MPC meeting, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — June 7
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — VA Tech Wabag, Infosys, SBI, BHEL, and Bandhan Bank
Stock market today: After the stock market crash on Tuesday, the Indian stock market extended its recovery for a second straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 201 points and closed at 22,821, while the BSE Sensex shot up 692 points and ended at 75,074. The Bank Nifty index scaled 237 points northward and finished at 49,291. The broad market indices outshined the frontline Indian indices even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 6.29:1.
