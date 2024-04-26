Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Sensex, 7 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — April 26
Stock market today: Experts have recommended seven stocks to buy today — ICICI Bank, Carborundum Universal, REC, GMR Infra, IRFC, CONCOR, and UPL
Stock market today: Despite a gap-down opening, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong bounceback and finished higher for the fifth day in a row on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 167 points and closed at a 22,570 level, the BSE Sensex surged 486 points and ended at the 74,399 mark while the Bank Nifty index finished 305 points higher at the 48,494 level. In the broad market, the Small-cap index outperformed the Nifty 50 index, even as the advance-decline ratio stayed firm at 1.19:1.
