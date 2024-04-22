Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Sensex, 7 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 22nd April
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended seven stocks to buy today — Thermax, JSW Energy, Apar Industries, HAL, ITDC, Jindal Steel, and SBI Card
Trade setup for stock market today: After losing for four straight sessions in a row, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong pullback rally on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index finished 151 points higher at the 22,147 level, the BSE Sensex gained 599 points and closed at the 73.088 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index scaled 504 points north and ended at the 47,574 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index finished with a weekly loss of 1.73 percent whereas the mid-cap index corrected over 3 percent in the truncated week that ended last Friday. According to stock market experts, this pullback in the Indian stock market can be attributed to the ease in the fear Iran-Israel war as neither side confirmed the airstrikes by the Israeli troops in Tehran.
