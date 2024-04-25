Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Sensex, 7 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — April 25
Stock market today: Experts have recommended seven stocks to buy today — Glenmark, Godrej Consumer Products, IRCON, Alembic, hero MotoCorp, Cosmo First, and Bectors Food
Stock market today: Following strong global cues, the Indian stock market finished higher for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index gained 34 points and closed at the 22,402 level, the BSE Sensex surged 114 points and ended at the 73,852 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index went up 218 points and closed at the 48,189 level. Cash market volumes on the NSE were lower compared to the previous day, totaling ₹1.03 lakh crore. The broad market indices outperformed the Nifty 50 index, even as the advance-decline ratio stayed firm at 1.63:1.
