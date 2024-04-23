Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Sensex, 7 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — April 23
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended seven buy or sell stocks for today — LIC Housing Finance, SBI, LT, Tata Motors, DACL, Havells India, and Triveni Engineering
Stock market today: Following strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market extended the pullback rally for the second straight session on Monday. The 50-stock index Nifty 50 index shot up 189 points and closed at the 22,336 level, the Bombay Sensitive index BSE Sensex scaled 560 points and ended at the 73,648 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index gained 350 points and finished at the 47,924 level. However, the broad market indices outperformed the Nifty 50 index. The small-cap index gained to the tune of 1.26 percent whereas the mid-cap index ascended 0.93 percent on the previous session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started