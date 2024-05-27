Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Sensex, eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — May 27
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended eight buy or sell stocks for today — Tata Steel, TARC, HDFC Bank, TCS, Federal Bank, M&M Finance, BASF, and Kabra Extrusion
Stock market today: After making fresh highs in early morning trade, the Indian stock market settled flat on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index settled at 22,957 after climbing to a new peak of 23,026. The BSE Sensex went off 7 points and ended at 75,410, while the Bank Nifty index finished 203 points higher at 48,971. The mid-cap index closed 0.23 percent higher even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.66:1. This stability in the market indicates a secure and confident environment for traders and investors.
