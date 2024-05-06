Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Sensex, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — May 6
Stock market today: Experts have recommended five stocks to buy today — Zomato, Polycab, HBL Power, NMDC, and Jindal Saw
Stock market today: Despite strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. The Nifty 50 index ended 172 points lower after reaching a new peak of 22,794, and the BSE Sensex dropped 732 points from its lifetime high of 75,124. The Bank Nifty index also saw a significant decline of 307 points, closing at 48,923. In the broader market, the small-cap index finished 0.55 per cent lower after reaching a new peak of 47,678, and the mid-cap index ended 0.21 per cent lower after touching a new high of 42,774.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started