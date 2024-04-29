Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Sensex, six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — April 29
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six shares to buy today — HUDCO, Voltas, Bajaj Auto, NHPC, RailTel, and Engineers India Ltd
Stock market today: After the profit-booking trigger on Friday, the Indian stock market snapped its five-day winning streak in the previous session. The Nifty 50 index lost 150 points and closed at the 22,419 level, the BSE Sensex shed 609 points and finished at the 73,730 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 293 points and ended at the 48,201 level. However, the broad market continued to rally northward even as the advance-decline ratio remained firm at 1.06:1. The small-cap index gained 0.27 percent whereas the mid-cap index shot up 0.83 percent.
