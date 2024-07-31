Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended these five shares to buy today — Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn, Jindal Steel And Power, Finolex Cables, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals and Voltas.

Trade setup for Wednesday Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty today, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities, "The Nifty oscillated between 24,800 and 25,000 before closing on a flat note. It seems that the bulls are taking a breather following a rally from 24,200. The trend remains positive, with Put writers putting their weight at 24,800. Buy-on-dips might remain the flavor of the market until the Nifty falls decisively below 24,700. On the higher end, a move above 25,000 might open the gate towards 25,250."

Stocks to buy today Regarding intraday stocks for today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended these five buy or sell stocks: Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn, Jindal Steel And Power, Finolex Cables, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals and Voltas.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Chambal Fertilisers: Buy at ₹ 516.75 | Target Price: ₹ 560 | Stop Loss: ₹ 495 CHAMBLFERT is trading at 516.75 and has given a breakout of a falling trend line. The stock has been consolidating near its demand zone and has bounced back from its key moving averages. This breakout indicates a potential continuation of the upward trend. If CHAMBLFERT manages to hold 521 on a closing basis, it may reach an upside target of 560.

In light of these technical indicators, we recommend entering a long position in CHAMBLFERT@ 516.75. With a clearly defined stop loss of 495 and a favorable target price of 560, this investment aligns well with the current positive market sentiment.

2] VOLTAS: Buy at ₹ 1543.95 | Target Price: ₹ 1650 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1490 VOLTAS is currently in an upward trend, consolidating near its historical peaks. The stock is showing signs of trying to break through higher levels, supported by notable trading volumes that reflect the strength of the trend. If VOLTAS manages to surpass the 1560 mark, it could potentially advance towards a target of 1650.

In summary, based on the technical setup and indicators (RSI and moving averages), buying VOLTAS at 1543.95 levels with a stop-loss at 1490 and a target price of 1650, presents a compelling opportunity for potential gains.

Ganesh Dongre's shares to buy today 3] Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn: Buy at ₹ 400 | Target Price: ₹ 420 | Stop Loss: ₹ 390 GMDCLTD has recently displayed a bullish trend with a significant breakout above Rs.400 on the daily chart. This breakout suggests strong upward momentum, making it an opportune time to consider initiating a buy position. By maintaining a stop-loss (SL) at Rs.390, investors can manage potential downside risks effectively. The target price for this investment is set at Rs.420, indicating a potential upside from the current levels.

5] Finolex Cables: Buy at ₹ 1580 | Target Price: ₹ 1640 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1530 On the daily chart, the stock has shown a short-term reversal pattern. Specifically, a bullish engulfing pattern has formed, which is a strong indicator of potential upward movement. This technical pattern is considered bullish in nature, suggesting that the stock may experience a rise in price. Given this setup, traders might consider buying this stock, setting a stop loss at Rs. 1530 to manage risk. The target price for this trade is Rs. 1640, providing an opportunity for gains as the stock continues to demonstrate bullish behavior.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

