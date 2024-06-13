Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed meeting, eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — June 13
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these eights shares — Universal Cables, UltraTech Cement, GMM Pfaudler, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, DLF, Jio Financial Services, Power Grid, and Bank of Baroda
Stock market today: Despite mixed trends from the global markets, the Indian stock market snapped two days fall and ended higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index 58 points and closed at 23,322 while the BSE Sensex scaled 149 points and finished at 76,606. The Bank Nifty index ended 189 points higher at 49,895. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index touched a new peak of 23,441. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell minorly to ₹1.20 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than a percent even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 2.05:1.
