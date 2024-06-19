Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate, eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — June19
Stock market today: The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range-bound action, say experts
Stock market today: Following strong global cues, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index went up 92 points and closed at 23,557, while the BSE Sensex shot up 308 points and finished at 77,301. The Bank Nifty index surged 438 points and ended at 50,440. Cash market volumes rose another 6 percent to ₹1.43 lakh crore. The small-cap index outshined the frontline indices even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 1.22:1, remaining above 1:1.
