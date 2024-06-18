Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 14 2024 15:58:47
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.45 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 840.20 -0.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,105.10 -0.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,717.00 -0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate; five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — June 18
BackBack

Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate; five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — June 18

Asit Manohar

Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — TVS Motor, Timken India, PNB, Birla Corporation, and ITC

Stock market today: Nifty continued to show range-bound action within 23,300 to 23,500 levels, and still, there are no early signs of any breakouts on either side, say experts.Premium
Stock market today: Nifty continued to show range-bound action within 23,300 to 23,500 levels, and still, there are no early signs of any breakouts on either side, say experts.

Stock market today: The Indian stock market continued to move into a narrow range movement with a positive bias and ended higher on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index gained 66 points and closed at 23,465, while the BSE Sensex surged 181 points and ended at 76,992. The Bank Nifty index finished 155 points higher at 50,002. Cash market volumes on the NSE were higher at Rs.1.35 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 1.39:1.

Trade setup for Tuesday

On the outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, “Nifty continued to show range-bound action within 23,300 to 23,500 levels, and still, there are no early signs of any breakouts on either side. A decisive move above 23,500 levels is likely to open an upside breakout, and a slide below 23,300 levels could mean a chance of downside breakout of the range movement in the near term."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Bank Nifty recovered from the initial hiccup and rose steadily throughout the day to close at 50,002, up 155 points. Strong put writing was observed at the 50,000 Strike in Bank Nifty. At the same time, the call writers (Bears) too gave a tough fight to the put writers (Bulls) at the 50,000 Strike, leading them marginally at Friday's close. The options activity at this strike will provide cues about Bank Nifty's upcoming direction."

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market uptrend to continue this week supported by positive macro trends, expectation of sustained government spending and policy continuity, healthy monsoon, and strong earnings."

US Fed rate cut in focus

“As the US retail sales and US Fed officials speech are taking place today, the market is expected to trade range-bound and may take a cue from these important data from the US," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

Buy or sell stock ideas by experts

When it comes to stock recommendations, we turn to the expertise of Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi. They have identified five stocks that they believe are worth considering for your portfolio.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] TVS Motor: Buy at 2504, target 2650, stop loss 2410.

TVS Motor share is exhibiting bullish solid momentum, trading at an all-time high of 2519. The recent breakout above the crucial resistance at 2450 levels is a significant technical development supported by robust trading volumes, reinforcing the strength in the stock. The breakthrough suggests a potential continuation of the upward trend, offering an optimistic outlook for investors.

2] Timken India: Buy at 4579.35, target 4850, stop loss 4415.

Timken India share is currently trading at 4579.35. After minor falls and sideways consolidation, the stock has lately broken the neckline levels of 4400 and is rising quickly on the upside with substantial volume. There are expectations of further upward movement, potentially reaching 4850 levels. On the downside, considerable support is evident near 4415.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks

3] Birla Corporation: Buy at 1575, target 1650, stop loss 1520.

We have seen significant support in this stock at around 1520. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the 1575 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of 1650 so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of 1530 for the target price of 1650 in the near term.

4] Punjab National Bank or PNB: Buy at 129, target 135, stop loss 124.

In the short term, the stock has seen a bullish reversal pattern. Technically, retrenchment could be possible until 135. So, holding the support level of 124, this stock can bounce toward 135 in the short term. Hence, the trader can use a stop loss of 124 for the target price of 135.

5] ITC: Buy at 431, target 440, stop loss 425.

We have seen major support in this stock around 425. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the 431 price level. It may continue its rally until its next resistance level of 440, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of 425 for the target price of 440 in the near term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Jun 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue