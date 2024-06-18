Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate; five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — June 18
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — TVS Motor, Timken India, PNB, Birla Corporation, and ITC
Stock market today: The Indian stock market continued to move into a narrow range movement with a positive bias and ended higher on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index gained 66 points and closed at 23,465, while the BSE Sensex surged 181 points and ended at 76,992. The Bank Nifty index finished 155 points higher at 50,002. Cash market volumes on the NSE were higher at Rs.1.35 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 1.39:1.
