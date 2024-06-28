Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US inflation, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — June 28
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy or sell stocks — Asahi Songwon, Bayer Crop, Tata Motors, DMart, and Apollo Hospitals
Stock market today: Despite weakness in the global markets, the Indian stock market continues to scale northward on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended 175 points higher at the 20,044 mark after climbing to a new peak of 24,087. The BSE Sensex finished 568 points higher at 79,243 after hitting a new record high of 79,396. However, the Nifty Bank index lost its early morning gains and ended 59 points lower at 52,811 after touching a new lifetime high of 53,180. The broad markets underperformed the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.48:1.
