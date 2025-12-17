Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to USD vs INR, eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 17 December 2025

Stock market today: Global markets continue to trade with caution amid lingering uncertainty over the US interest-rate trajectory. Mixed signals from the latest US job data and flat retail sales growth have kept risk appetite subdued, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones ending lower, despite the Nasdaq managing to close marginally higher. Asian markets are trading mixed in early hours, as investors remain guarded ahead of key policy cues, including the possibility of a Bank of Japan rate hike later this week.

On Dalal Street, persistent FII selling and continued weakness in the rupee remain key near-term headwinds, compounded by delays in concluding the India–US trade deal negotiations. However, steady domestic inflows through SIPs and insurance channels continue to provide a substantial structural buffer, helping to limit downside risks. While India’s long-term growth narrative remains intact, near-term market direction is likely to be driven by global cues, currency movements, and year-end positioning, keeping investor sentiment cautious and selective.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "Nifty’s short-term trend has shifted from neutral to mildly bearish after the index slipped below the 20-day EMA at 25,950, which is now acting as an immediate resistance. The focus is now on the 25,700–25,800 support band, which has emerged as a strong demand zone in recent sessions. Momentum indicators reflect a softening bias, with the RSI hovering near 48, indicating fading momentum but not oversold conditions. Importantly, the 25,700 level is reinforced by the 50-day EMA, which is currently near 25,763, and a downside trendline, making it a critical support zone. As long as this area holds, further downside is likely to remain contained."

"On the upside, 26,000–26,100 continues to act as a stiff resistance zone, where rebounds may attract selling pressure. A sustained move back above 26,000 would help neutralise the current corrective bias and could open the path toward 26,150–26,300. Until then, the near-term trend remains corrective, even as the broader structure stays intact above major supports," said Ponmudi R of Enrich Money.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money, said, "On a short-term basis, Bank Nifty has weakened after closing below its 20-day EMA near 59,120, signalling a loss of immediate momentum. The RSI has cooled to around 52, indicating a phase of consolidation or mild downside unless the index reclaims higher levels with strong follow-through buying. Immediate support is located in the 58,800–58,800 zone, supported by both price structure and options positioning, with notable put writing at 58,800 indicating short-term demand. On the upside, 59,500–60,000 remains a key resistance area, where heavy call writing suggests supply may emerge on rallies. The bias remains range-bound with a mild downside risk, while sustained trade above 59,000 would favour consolidation rather than a deeper correction."

USD vs INR Asked about the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD), Sachin Sawrikar, Founder and Managing Partner at Artha Bharat, said, "The rupee’s move to record lows is primarily driven by global factors rather than India-specific concerns. A stronger US dollar, supported by higher-for-longer US rates and safe-haven flows, has weighed on emerging market currencies broadly. Several peers have experienced comparable or larger declines, with the Japanese yen weakening by over 10 per cent year-on-year, and currencies such as the Korean won, Indonesian rupiah, Brazilian real, and Mexican peso posting mid-to-high single-digit depreciations. In comparison, the rupee’s movement has been relatively orderly."

Sachin said that a weaker rupee also improves the competitiveness of Indian exporters, particularly in IT services, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, supporting export earnings.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: AIIL, Titan, Sudeep Pharma, PG Electroplast, NTPC, Rallis India, Astral, and Dishman Carbogen.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] AIIL: Buy at ₹ 2800, Target ₹ 3000, Stop Loss ₹ 2700. The AIIL share price is currently trading at ₹2,800, showing signs of trend resumption after a corrective phase within a broader uptrend. Price action indicates a recovery from lower levels, with the structure suggesting a base formation followed by a rebound. Importantly, the stock has found strong support from 200-day EMA levels and has reversed from those levels, highlighting the presence of strong demand at key long-term support levels. This rebound improves the overall outlook and healthy volume participation. The stock is also attempting to regain strength above its short- and medium-term EMA levels, while the long-term EMA continues to act as a solid base. This EMA structure indicates an improving trend in health as the price stabilises above key averages. If AIIL manages to close above ₹2890, it could gain further traction toward a short-term target of ₹3000. Traders should monitor price action around this resistance zone to confirm a breakout.

On the downside, immediate support is located at ₹2740. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 57.38 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at ₹2700 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on technical analysis and current market conditions, AIIL presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a target of ₹3000, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

2] Titan: Buy at ₹ 3930, Target ₹ 4190, Stop Loss ₹ 3800. The Titan share price is currently trading at ₹3,930. The stock is showing signs of trend recovery after retesting its all-time high zone and pulling back to a support region. Following this corrective phase, the price is once again gaining upward momentum, indicating renewed buying interest. A rounded base-like structure is developing, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. The overall structure remains robust with rising candles and healthy volume participation. The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day periods are all trending upward, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The price is trading above all major EMAs, indicating strong positive sentiment and continued strength in the stock. If TITAN manages to close above its higher level, it could gain further traction toward a short-term target of 4190. Traders should monitor price action around this resistance zone to confirm a breakout.

On the downside, immediate support is located at 3850. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 62.6 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 3800 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on technical analysis and current market conditions, TITAN presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a target of ₹4190, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

Ganesh Dongre's shares to buy today 3] Sudeep Pharma: Buy at ₹ 662, Target ₹ 690, Stop Loss ₹ 640. Sudeep Pharma's share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹662 and has established a solid support base at ₹640. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement toward the ₹690 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and favourable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹640 presents a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone.

4] PG Electroplast: Buy at ₹ 570, Target ₹ 590, Stop Loss ₹ 560. The stock has exhibited a notable, strong bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹570 and maintains a strong support at ₹560. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹590 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹560 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5] NTPC: Buy at ₹ 321, Target ₹ 330, Stop Loss ₹ 315. The NTPC share price has exhibited a notable, strong, and bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹321 and is maintaining a strong support at ₹315. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹330 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹315 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Rallis India: Buy at ₹ 269.90, Target ₹ 285, Stop Loss ₹ 264. The stock has indicated a decent pullback from the low made near the ₹243 level. With rising volume participation visible, the bias has improved to expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has recently increased to indicate strength, and with upside potential visible, it can continue the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock with an upside target of ₹285, while keeping the stop-loss at the ₹264 level.

7] Astral: Buy at ₹ 1462, Target ₹ 1525, Stop Loss ₹ 1430. The stock has picked up well from the critical 200-period MA at the ₹1417 level with a positive candle formation, with buying interest visible moving past the significant 50-EMA level at ₹1450 to improve the bias, and can anticipate a further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated a strong recovery, signalling a buy with much upside potential visible from the current rate. With the chart technically looking good and attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹1525, keeping the stop loss at the ₹1430 level.

8] Dishman Carbogen: Buy at ₹ 230.60, Target ₹ 244, Stop Loss ₹ 225. The stock, having witnessed a decent correction, has shown signs of bottoming out near the ₹216 level and has indicated a significant pullback, with a currently positive candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated a positive trend reversal from the oversold zone, signalling a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good and attractive, we suggest buying the stock with an upside target of ₹244, while keeping the stop-loss at the ₹225 level.

Key Takeaways Global economic indicators are influencing market sentiment and investor behavior.

Key support levels for Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty are critical for short-term trading strategies.

Expert-recommended stocks provide actionable insights for potential trading opportunities.