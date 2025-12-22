Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to VIX India; eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 22 December 2025

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended the week on a buoyant note, with the Nifty 50 index snapping a four-session losing streak to close at 25,966, decisively reclaiming the crucial 25,900 zone. The rebound was driven by broad-based buying across sectors, supported by a sharp recovery in the Indian rupee from its record lows against the US Dollar (USD) and a return of foreign portfolio investors, who turned net buyers over the past two sessions.

While strong domestic liquidity continues to act as an effective buffer against deeper downside risks, lending resilience to the market structure, the re-emergence of foreign fund inflows is increasingly being viewed as a potential catalyst for the market’s next leg higher, improving overall risk appetite.

Global markets today Asian markets have begun the week on a firm and optimistic note, setting a supportive global backdrop for Indian equities. Japan’s Nikkei and Korea’s KOSPI are both trading over 1.5% higher in early deals, signalling a clear improvement in risk appetite and investor confidence. This constructive global tone is likely to encourage domestic participants to build on the recent recovery, as prices continue to respect key support zones and gradually establish sustainable upside momentum.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "The Nifty 50 index is currently positioned marginally above its 20-day EMA, indicating a mildly positive bias and a cautiously constructive near-term setup. As long as the index sustains above 25,900, upside momentum is likely to gradually strengthen, opening the path toward 26,200–26,300. A volume-supported close above 26,100 would further confirm trend resumption."

The Enrich Money expert stated that a decisive break below 25,900 could trigger near-term profit booking, potentially dragging the index toward 25,800, with an extended test of 25,750 also possible. Momentum indicators on the daily chart are showing improvement: the RSI, around 59, signals a positive shift, stochastic oscillators are turning upward, and the MACD weakness is gradually fading, suggesting diminishing downside pressure. The 25,900–25,800 zone remains the first key demand area, and holding above this band keeps the broader structure constructive, favouring a buy-on-dips approach.

"Overall, the outlook remains mildly positive to range-bound with an upside bias, with consolidation near 26,000 likely if early gains are sustained," he added.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said, "The Bank Nifty ended last week marginally below its 20-day EMA (59,082), indicating a cautiously positive technical structure amid recent recovery attempts. Sustaining above the 59,000 level could allow gradual upside momentum toward 59,500, followed by 59,800–60,000 on sustained strength. However, a decisive break below 59,000 may invite near-term profit booking, pulling the index toward 58,800–58,900, with a deeper test of 58,700 if selling pressure intensifies. Momentum indicators on the daily chart are turning supportive: RSI near 52 suggests improving strength, stochastic oscillators are curling upward from neutral territory, and MACD signals indicate fading downside momentum. The 59,000–58,900 zone remains a crucial demand area, and holding above this band preserves the constructive structure within the broader rising channel. The near-term outlook remains mildly positive within a range-bound framework."

VIX India today The volatility index of India, or VIX India, reached a 52-week low of 9.40 last week, with an intraday low of 9.44 on Friday. However, the India VIX finished at 9.52 after hitting its low on Friday. Despite tepid performance by the Nifty 50 and Sensex-listed stocks, VIX India slipped over 34% in YTD, which is quite surprising for various market observers.

On what does this India VIX share price fall signal about the investors' sentiments, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst, said, "This fall in the India VIX can be attributed to the series of measures that enabled DIIs to take on the FIIs, who have remained net sellers since July 2025. Those measures include GST reforms, raising FDI in the insurance sector up to 100%, SEBI cutting mutual fund fees, etc. So, stock investors in India, especially DIIs and retail investors, have contributed with their conviction and faith in the Indian stock market, even when their portfolios were delivering a tepid return. This continued faith of DIIs and retail investors has led to this fall in the VIX India index, which is praiseworthy." He said that VIX India today also reflects that the market is not anticipating any wild swings in the near term.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: JK Tyre, Laurus Labs, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Kaynes Technology, TD Power Systems, and BEML.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] JK Tyre: Buy at ₹ 485, Target ₹ 520, Stop Loss ₹ 468. JK Tyre's share price is currently trading at ₹485; the stock has recently reached its 52-week high of ₹491.9 after breaking out of a consolidation phase. This bullish formation, developed over several weeks of accumulation, signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest. The stock remains well-supported above its key moving averages — the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs — all of which are trending upward. This alignment confirms a solid trend structure and reflects growing investor confidence. A sustained close above the 492 level could lead to further upside, with a near-term target of 520. Traders should closely monitor price action near the current resistance zone for signs of breakout continuation.

On the downside, immediate support is located at ₹475. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 65.93 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at ₹468 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on technical analysis and current market conditions, JKTYRE presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a target of ₹520, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

2] Laurus Labs: Buy at ₹ 1048, Target ₹ 1125, Stop Loss ₹ 1010. Laurus Labs' share is trading at ₹1,048, registering a decisive breakout from a consolidation phase with robust volumes, highlighting renewed participation and a strong entry of fresh buyers that have fueled the ongoing momentum. Strong bullish candles and rising volumes support the move. The stock is well-positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, all of which are trending upward, confirming sustained strength across multiple timeframes and reflecting solid underlying demand. With this favourable technical setup, Laurus Labs' share has achieved its all-time high of ₹1049, and a decisive close above this key level could act as a catalyst for further upside, opening the path toward the short-term target of ₹1125 and reinforcing the positive outlook.

On the downside, immediate support is located at ₹1030. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 65.88 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at ₹1010 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on technical analysis and current market conditions, Laurus Labs presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for an ₹1125 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are implemented.

Ganesh Dongre's shares to buy today 3] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹ 1355, Target ₹ 1385, Stop Loss ₹ 1340. In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹1385. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹1340. Given the current market price of ₹1355, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹1385.

4] Sun Pharma: Buy at ₹ 1745, Target ₹ 1790, Stop Loss ₹ 1720. We have seen a significant support in this stock around ₹1720 So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the ₹1745 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of ₹1790 so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of ₹1720 for the target price of ₹1790 in the upcoming weeks.

5] HCL Technologies: Buy at ₹ 1645, Target ₹ 1685, Stop Loss ₹ 1620. The stock has exhibited a notable, strong bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1645 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1620. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹1685 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1620 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal's day trading stocks 6] Kaynes Technology: Buy at ₹ 4185, Target ₹ 4370, Stop Loss ₹ 4100. The stock, after witnessing a significant correction from the ₹7700 zone, has shown signs of bottoming out near the critical support zone at the ₹3850 level and has indicated a pullback with volume participation on the rise, expecting a further rise in the coming days. The RSI has recovered significantly from the highly oversold zone and has indicated a buy signal, with upside potential visible to carry the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹4370, keeping the stop loss at the ₹4100 level.

7] TD Power Systems: Buy at ₹ 716, Target ₹ 760, Stop Loss ₹ 702. The stock has shown a notable recovery recently, taking support near the ₹666 level, indicating a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart. Currently, with the price moving past the 50-EMA level at the ₹702 zone, the bias has improved to anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated improvement with a gradual rise, signalling a buy with much upside potential visible from the current rate. With the chart technically looking good and attractive, we suggest buying the stock with an upside target of ₹760, while keeping the stop loss at the ₹702 level.

8] BEML: Buy at ₹ 1720, Target ₹ 1820, Stop Loss ₹ 1685. The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak level of ₹2270. It has stabilised near the ₹1630 level, currently indicating a significant pullback with a positive candle formation on the daily chart, which improves the bias and anticipates a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated a positive trend reversal from the oversold zone, signalling a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good and attractive, we suggest buying the stock with an upside target of ₹1820, while keeping the stop loss at ₹1685.