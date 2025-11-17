Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, gold prices to IPOs - 8 stocks to buy

Stock market news: Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, broke their two-week losing streak, concluding the week with significant gains. The Nifty 50 experienced an increase of 1.64% or 417 points, closing at 25,910, while the Sensex rose by 1.62% or 1,346.50 points, ending at 84,562.78. This broader recovery was backed by three crucial global and domestic factors.

Experts suggest that there is an enhanced risk appetite among foreign investors, who have become selective buyers in Indian equities. Additionally, substantial progress in the U.S.-India trade deal has bolstered sentiment, as markets anticipate improved access, reduced trade barriers, and a positive impact on export-oriented sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals.

Furthermore, the clear victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar assembly elections has heightened expectations of political stability, policy continuity, and ongoing reform efforts, all of which are positive indicators for long-term equity investments.

Trade Setup for Monday Rupak De, a Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, mentioned that the Nifty 50 experienced an unexpected rally towards the end of the trading session, buoyed by the outcome of the Bihar elections. On the downside, it found support near the 50 EMA on the hourly chart prior to a strong intraday rebound. Market sentiment is currently robust, with the possibility of advancing towards 26,200/26,350 in the near term.

“While there is significant resistance around the 26,000 level, the extent of the recovery seen late in the session suggests a potential upward movement in the following days. On the lower end, support is established at 25,700, and as long as the index stays above this threshold, the bulls are unlikely to encounter major obstacles,” said De.

Global Markets, Q2 results, India-US trade deal to IPO Frenzy Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted that the market was able to close in positive territory, bolstered by gains in banking and FMCG stocks, while the NDA's win in the Bihar state election further enhanced market sentiment. A positive shift in the Q2 FY26 results and manageable inflation are improving the earnings outlook for H2 FY26.

“Investors are seeking additional drivers for a significant move from current levels. The forthcoming RBI policy meeting and any updates regarding the US trade deal are anticipated to keep the market sentiment optimistic," explained Nair.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks City Union Bank Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying City Union Bank share price at ₹271 keeping a stoploss at ₹262 with a City Union Bank share price target of ₹290.

Sumeet Bagadia said that City Union Bank share price was trading at 271, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. It recently reached its all-time high of 271.5. A breakout above this level could further accelerate buying interest. The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day periods are all trending upwards, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

“In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, City Union Bank presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 290 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” advised Bagadia.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Garden Reach share price at ₹2,897 keeping a stoploss at ₹2,795 with a Garden Reach share price target of ₹3,100.

Sumeet Bagadia said that Garden Reach share price was trading at ₹2,897, the stock is showing a strong bullish reversal after giving a clear breakout from a sideways consolidation range on the daily chart. The stock had been trading sideways for several weeks and has now broken above the upper range, signalling renewed buying interest. This breakout has come with rising volumes, indicating participation from buyers. The price is also trading above all key EMAs, showing alignment in favour of buyers and confirming short-term and medium-term strength.

“In conclusion, based on current technical conditions, Garden Reach share price offers a strong buying opportunity for short-term traders targeting 3,100, provided sound risk management measures are maintained,” said Bagadia.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL): Ganesh Dongre recommends buying SAIL share price at ₹142 with a stoploss at ₹135 with SAIL share price target of ₹150.

Ganesh Dongre said that SAIL share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹141 and has established a solid support base at ₹135. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

“The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹150 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹135 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone,” explained Dongre.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO): Ganesh Dongre recommends buying HUDCO share price at ₹229 with a stoploss at ₹223 with HUDCO share price target of ₹240.

Ganesh Dongre said that the stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹229 and maintaining a strong support at ₹223.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹240 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹223 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside," said Dongre.

ICICI Bank Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying ICICI Bank share price at ₹1373 with a stoploss at ₹1350 with ICICI Bank share price target of ₹1400.

Ganesh Dongre said that ICICI Bank share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,373 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,350. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,400 level.

“With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,350 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Ather Energy Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Ather Energy share price at ₹649.60 with a Ather Energy share price target of ₹690 with a stop loss of ₹634.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock after having a strong spurt has witnessed a short dip taking a breather and has taken support near the 620 zone just above the important 50EMA at 610 level with consolidation visible and indications of improvement in the bias to anticipate for another fresh round of upward move in the coming days.

“The RSI is well positioned after correcting from the overbought zone and indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 690 keeping the stop loss of 634 level,” advised Koothupalakkal.

Prism Johnson Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Prism Johnson share price at ₹145.45 with a Prism Johnson share price target of ₹155 with a stop loss of ₹142.

Shiju Koothupalakkal explained that the stock has maintained the support near 140 zone and has shown improvement with a positive candle formation on the daily chart moving above the 200 period MA at 143 level and can anticipate for further rise in the coming days.

“The RSI is well placed and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 155 keeping the stop loss of 142 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Skipper Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Skipper share price at ₹500 with a Skipper share price target of ₹530 with a stop loss of ₹488.

Shiju Koothupalakkal noted that the stock recently after witnessing a slide has taken support near the important 200 period MA at 480 zone and has indicated a strong bullish candle formation with significant volume participation on the daily chart to improve the bias to expect for further gains in the coming sessions.

“The RSI has shot up from the highly oversold zone to signal a buy and can expect for further upward movement in the coming days. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 530 keeping the stop loss of 488 level,” said Koothupalakkal.