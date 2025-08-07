Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Q1 results today; 7 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock market today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended another weaker trading session on Wednesday with a 0.3% decline at 24,574.20. The Bank Nifty at 55,411.15 ended marginally higher after the RBI maintained the policy rate, which remained unchanged, and the stance neutral, while Realty, Pharma, and IT emerged as the top losers. The broader indices also ended nearly one percent lower.

Trade Setup for Thursday On the downside, 24,500 for the Nifty-50 index continues to be a promising support zone, while 24,700 would act as a crucial resistance area for the bulls. Above 24,700, the pullback is likely to continue up to 24,850–24,900, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

The Bank Nifty index is nearing a crucial support zone between 55,200 and 54,900, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global markets today and Q1 Results As expected, the RBI maintained a neutral stance and kept policy rates unchanged, acknowledging global headwinds while emphasizing India’s domestic resilience, fiscal prudence, and strong rural demand. The inflation outlook has turned more favorable, supported by a good monsoon and healthy kharif sowing. In anticipation of improvement in consumption, private investment, and continued government-led capex, the domestic economy appears well-positioned for a better second half, reinforcing investor confidence despite external uncertainties, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Trump's tariffs on India Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on India as a "penalty" for its continued import of Russian crude oil, while pledging similar measures against other nations that buy Russian energy and thereby fund Moscow's cash-strapped war effort in Ukraine. The new tariff applies to goods entered into the U.S. 21 days from Aug 6, 2025 (except shipments already in transit before the deadline, which must arrive before Sept 17, 2025.

Trump's latest tariff offensive brings total duties on Indian imports into the United States to 50% —20% higher than the tariff on China and 21 percentage points above that imposed on Pakistan.

“We expect the markets to fall by 1-2% in a knee-jerk reaction, but most would expect a resolution of the same. Impact on GDP will be around 30-40 bps if these tariffs are sustained for a year,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Asian Paints Ltd., State Bank of India , HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock pick Asian Paints Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying ASIANPAINT at around ₹ 2491.2, keeping the stop loss at ₹ 2400 for a target price of ₹ 2667 ASIANPAINT is currently trading at ₹2,491.2 and is moving within a broad consolidation range. The stock has recently rebounded from its lower support levels, with the recovery being accompanied by healthy trading volumes, which is indicating accumulation and growing investor interest around these price zones. This bounce has seen the price reclaim its short-term and medium-term exponential moving averages (EMAs), reflecting improving price strength

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 2. State Bank of India—Dongre recommends buying State Bank of India or SBIN, at around ₹805 keeping stop loss at ₹795 for a target price of ₹822

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 805 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 795. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹822 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price.

3. HDFC Bank—Dongre recommends buying HDFCBANK at around ₹1985, keeping Stoploss at ₹1965 for a target price of ₹2025.

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1985 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 1965. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 2025 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1965 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Life Insurance Corporation of India—Dongre recommends buying BUY LICI at around ₹895, keeping stop loss at ₹870 for a target price of ₹925

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 895 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 870. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 925 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 870 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 5. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying ICICI PRU LIFE at around ₹619.40 for a target price of ₹650, keeping Stop loss at ₹606

The stock, after witnessing a decent erosion, has found support near the 600 zone and has indicated a pullback with a positive candle formation moving past the important 100-period MA at the ₹615 level to improve the bias, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected well and is currently well positioned with an indication of a trend reversal to signal a buy from the oversold zone with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

6. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying MAH & MAH at around ₹3227 for a target price of ₹3350 at a stop loss at ₹3175

The stock has maintained a strong bias, sustaining above the important 50EMA zone currently positioned near the ₹3135 level, and has indicated a gradual rise with much upside potential visible, and a decisive breach above the ₹3270 zone shall trigger a breakout to scale new targets of the ₹3350 and ₹3490 levels in the coming days. The RSI is currently well placed and has indicated a buy signal to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

7. Godrej Agrovet Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying GODREJ AGROVET at around ₹831 for a target of ₹870, keeping stop loss at ₹814

The stock has overall indicated a rising trend with a series of higher bottom formations visible on the daily chart, and currently taking support near the 50EMA at the ₹795 level has indicated a bullish candle to improve the bias, and we can anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned, indicating a buy signal to carry on with the positive move. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

