Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, India-US trade talks to gold prices - 7 stocks to buy

Stock market news: Indian stock markets ended on a downward trend on November 18, 2025, ending a six-session streak of gains as both the Sensex and Nifty recorded declines. The Nifty 50 finished at 25,910, while the Sensex closed at 84,673, reflecting a drop of approximately 278 points, primarily influenced by the metals and financial sectors, with key players like Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance leading the losses.

In October, India's merchandise trade deficit expanded to an unprecedented USD 41.68 billion, largely due to an increase in gold imports and a significant drop in exports, raising alarms about the nation’s external fiscal situation.

Abhinav Tiwari, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, indicated that markets may experience continued volatility as global challenges and economic uncertainties linger. Investors will be closely monitoring upcoming global economic indicators and signals from ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States for guidance.

Trade Setup for Wednesday Rupak De, a Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, mentioned that the Nifty 50 has remained restricted within a 150-point range, marking two consecutive days of consolidation. A bearish engulfing pattern has emerged on the daily chart, indicating a potential pause in the current price increase.

“The hourly RSI has shown a bearish crossover, and the index has established a lower top on the hourly chart, signaling an initial weakening of the trend. Support is located at 25,850; if the index falls below this level, it could trigger further corrections towards 25,700. Conversely, resistance can be seen between 26,000 and 26,050, and surpassing this range may indicate a trend reversal,” said De.

Global Markets, India-US trade deal to IPO Frenzy Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted that the domestic equity market declined as investors took profits following the recent rebound, reflecting weak global sentiment. The outlook for a U.S. Fed rate cut in December has weakened, impacting sentiment, with declines seen in IT, metal, and real estate stocks alongside a stronger dollar, while private banks provided some support.

“Market participants are now looking forward to this week’s US jobs data, which will be crucial in influencing the Fed’s policy direction. In the future, advancements on the Indo-US trade agreement and an improving domestic earnings forecast could help restore confidence and bolster market momentum enough to surpass the Nifty 50 level of 26,000,” explained Nair.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Arvind Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Arvind share price at ₹346 keeping a stoploss at ₹333 with a Arvind share price target of ₹370.

Sumeet Bagadia said that Arvind share price has posted a strong bullish move, closing at 346.35 with a gain of 3.37% for the session and finishing near the day’s high — a sign of renewed buying interest and strengthening momentum. The stock has rebounded sharply from the 279–285 support zone over the past sessions, and today’s strong candle confirms sustained buying pressure after a prolonged consolidation phase.

On the technical front, Bagadia said that Arvind share price has broken above its near-term resistance in the 330–335 range, validating a bullish continuation setup. The stock is now trading above all its short- and medium-term EMAs (20, 50, and 100), which are currently clustered between 318 and 325 — a positive alignment that signals improving trend strength.

“Given the current setup, Arvind share price is well-positioned to extend its move towards the 370 zone, which aligns with its next major resistance and previous swing zone. Any minor retracement toward 335–340 should be considered a buy-on-dips opportunity as long as the stock holds above the 333 support,” said Bagadia.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Gokul Agro share price at ₹211 keeping a stoploss at ₹203 with a Gokul Agro share price target of ₹226.

Sumeet Bagadia said that Gokul Agro share price is displaying strong bullish momentum after a period of consolidation, currently trading near 211 with a solid 5% gain in the latest session. The sharp bounce from the 185–190 area, accompanied by a strong volume spike, indicates renewed buying interest and confirms that the stock is resuming its upward trend.

Technically, Bagadia believes that the stock is positioned firmly above all key EMAs which are clustered between 185 and 180. This alignment of shorter-term EMAs trending well above the longer-term averages reflects a strong, established bullish structure. The recent breakout candle with high volume further reinforces the positive undertone and suggests ongoing accumulation.

“On the downside, the 203–205 region acts as immediate support and a logical stop-loss placement, protecting against any pullback. A breach below this zone may lead to short-term weakness, but as long as the price holds above the 20-EMA cluster, the broader trend remains favourable,” said Sumeet Bagadia.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL): Ganesh Dongre recommends buying CDSL share price at ₹1,605 with a stoploss at ₹1,590 with CDSL share price target of ₹1,645.

Ganesh Dongre said that stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹1,605 and has established a solid support base at ₹1,590. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

“The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹1,645 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favourable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹1,590 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone,” said Dongre.

KFin Technologies Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying KFin Technologies share price at ₹1,090 with a stoploss at ₹1,065 with KFin Technologies share price target of ₹1,125.

Ganesh Dongre said that the stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,090 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,065.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,125 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,065 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

NTPC Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying NTPC share price at ₹328 with a stoploss at ₹320 with NTPC share price target of ₹345.

Ganesh Dongre said that the stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹328 and maintaining a strong support at ₹320.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹345 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹320 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Arvind Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Arvind share price at ₹346 with a Arvind share price target of ₹360 with a stop loss of ₹338.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has picked up well from the 280-zone improving the bias, with currently with a positive candle formation has moved past the important 200 period MA at 334 level to further strengthen the trend to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI is well positioned indicating strength with much upside potential visible and can carry on with the positive move further ahead.

“With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 360 keeping the stop loss of 338 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying GMR Power share price at ₹131.50 with a GMR Power share price target of ₹140 with a stop loss of ₹128.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock after consolidating for a while above the 50EMA and 200 period MA at 118 and 114 levels, currently has witnessed a decent spurt to improve the bias and can expect for further upward movement in the coming sessions.

“The RSI is on the rise and maintained strong with further upside movement anticipated and with the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 140 keeping the stop loss of 128 level,” added Koothupalakkal.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Thomas Cook share price at ₹157.80 with a Thomas Cook share price target of ₹168 with a stop loss of ₹154.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock after making a low at 145 level with a double bottom formation on the daily chart has recovered quite significantly moving above the 200 period MA at 155 level to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions.

“The RSI is well positioned arriving near the oversold zone and has signalled a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 168 keeping the stop loss of 154 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

