Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Q1 results today; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock market today: For the week ending 8 August 2025, the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended almost 1% lower week on week, at 24,363.30, amid Trump tariff uncertainties. The Bank Nifty at 55,004.90 lost more than a percent. While Pharm, Healthcare, and Realty were other key losers, Metals and Autos managed to outperform. The broader indices also ended more than a percent lower.

Trade Setup for Monday The zone of 24200-24150 will act as important support, and if the index slips below the 24150 level, then it is likely to extend its southward journey up to the 23750 level. On the upside, 24570-24600 will act as a crucial hurdle for the index, as per Sudeep Shah Vice-President & Head of Technical and Derivatives Research, SBI Securities.

The zone of 54950–54850 will be a critical support area. A sustained move below 54850 could intensify the downtrend, as per Shah.

Global markets today and Q1 Results In the coming week, attention will turn to domestic CPI and WPI inflation data. Developments in US–India trade relations will also remain in focus amid ongoing discussions over a trade agreement, as per Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The earnings season is nearing its end, with key results due from Ashok Leyland, ONGC, IOC, Hindalco Industries, BPCL, and others, which could drive stock-specific action.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., BSE Ltd., Biocon, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd., and Gujarat Gas Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.-Bagadia recommends buying HINDPETRO at around ₹ 409.5, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 395 for a target price of ₹ 440 HINDPETRO is trading at ₹409.5; the stock is currently displaying a weak to sideways trend on the daily chart. After peaking in July, the stock has formed a series of lower highs and lower lows, indicating a short-term downtrend. The recent candles show some buying pressure with a noticeable bounce off the 100-day EMA, accompanied by increased volume, which suggests that buyers are attempting a reversal from support levels.

2. Pidilite Industries Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying PIDILITIND at ₹3081.30. Keep the stop loss at ₹2973 and the target price at ₹3300.

PIDILITIND is trading at 3081.3; the stock is currently displaying a short-term uptrend, evident from its recent strong rally off the early August lows. The price structure is forming a sequence of higher lows and higher highs in recent sessions. The rise comes with sizeable bullish candles and increased volumes, indicating notable buying pressure. While this rally looks like a V-shaped recovery or swing reversal pattern rather than a classic breakout or channel, the stock has swiftly bounced back after a previous correction.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Grasim Industries Ltd—Dongre recommends buying GRASIM @ 2690 SL 2640 TGT 2800

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 2800. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.2640. Given the current market price of Rs. 2690, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 2800.

4. BSE Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying BSE at around ₹2390, keeping stop loss at ₹2340 for a target price of ₹2600.

We have seen major support in this stock around Rs.2340. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the Rs. 2390 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of Rs. 2600, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of Rs. 2340 for the target price of Rs. 2600 in the upcoming weeks.

5. Biocon Ltd—Dongre recommends buying BIOCON at ₹341, keeping the stop loss at around ₹325 for a target price of ₹365

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around Rs. 365. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at Rs.325.

Given this scenario, there is potential for the stock to rebound towards the Rs.365 level in the near future. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at Rs.325 to manage risk effectively. The target price for this trade is Rs.365, reflecting the anticipated upward movement based on the identified technical

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Life Insurance Corporation of India-Koothupalakkal recommends buying LIC OF INDIA at around ₹912.95 for a target of ₹954. keeping Stop loss at ₹892

The stock, after witnessing a short period of consolidation, has indicated a decent spurt moving past the important 50EMA at the 908 level to improve the bias, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected well, and currently hovering near the oversold zone has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC)—Koothupalakkal recommends buying HCC at around ₹27.28 for a target of ₹31, keeping Stop loss: ₹26

The stock has witnessed a significant erosion from the ₹37.20 zone to slide drastically and is currently taking support near the 24.50 zone, which has indicated a strong pullback with bias improving, and we can anticipate further upward movement in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected well, attaining the highly oversold zone, and has signaled a buy with a positive trend reversal having much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Gujarat Gas Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying GUJ GAS at around ₹430 for a target of ₹455, keeping the stop loss ₹420

The stock, after correcting significantly, has flattened out with a pullback and improvement in the bias visible, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has shown recovery from the oversold zone to signal a buy, and with much upside potential visible, it can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.