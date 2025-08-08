Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Q1 results today; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock market today: The benchmark Nifty 50 index managed to end a volatile trading session on Thursday on a positive note at 24,596.15, up 0.09%. Bank Nifty ended 0.2% higher at 55,521.15, as Pharma and IT rebounded well, leading the rally for other indices. Only Realty and Oil & Gas lagged on a day when even mid- and small-caps ended with 0.17-0.33% gains.

Trade Setup for Friday Nifty managed to hold above the 24,450 mark on a closing basis. A decisive move above the 24,800 level could pave the way for a further rebound towards the 25,000 mark, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

For Bank Nifty, the support lies in 55100 - 54900, while it faces resistance at 55750 - 56000, as per Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel One.

Global markets today and Q1 Results As the Q1 earning season is nearing its end, investors will keenly watch results of SBI, Tata Motors, Siemens, Info Edge, and others to be announced on Friday. “Overall, we expect the market to remain range-bound, tracking developments around US-Russia peace talks, India’s response to US tariffs and the domestic earnings trajectory,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head Of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Avalon Technologies Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Navkar Corporation Ltd. and Torrent Power Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. Avalon Technologies Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying Avalon Technologies at around ₹955, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 918 for a target price of ₹1015

AVALON is currently positioned at ₹955 levels and witnessed a spectacular rally in today's session. This marks a decisive breakout from a prolonged consolidation zone, suggesting the return of bullish momentum in the counter. The stock formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, with minimal upper wick—indicating buying strength throughout the session.

2. Kajaria Ceramics Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying KAJARIACER at around ₹1263, keeping Stoploss at ₹1220 for a target price of ₹1350

KAJARIACER, currently trading at 1263, delivered a sharp upward breakout in today’s session. LUMAXTECH has delivered a strong bullish candle after a few sessions of consolidation, indicating renewed buying interest near the short-term support levels. This marks a breakout from a recent range of 1,150–1,212. Importantly, the stock has now moved above the resistance zone.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Tata Steel Ltd-Dongre recommends buying TATASTEEL at ₹159, keeping Stoploss at ₹155 for a target price of ₹167

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 159 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 155. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹167 level in the near term.

4. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd—Dongre recommends buying SBICARD at ₹796, keeping stop loss at ₹785 for a target price of ₹815

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 796 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 785. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 815 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 785 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd—Dongre recommends buying JUBLFOOD at ₹735, keeping Stoploss at ₹725 for a target price of ₹755

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 735 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 725. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 755 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 725 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd—Koothupalakkal recommends buying RK FORGING at around ₹577.90 for a target price of ₹605, keeping the stop loss at ₹565

The stock, after witnessing a decent erosion, has found support near the ₹550 zone and has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected well and is currently hovering near the oversold zone, indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Navkar Corporation Ltd—Koothupalakkal recommends buying NAVKAR CORP at around ₹123.19 for a target price of ₹130, keeping the stop loss at ₹120

The stock has witnessed a short period of correction and has taken support near the 50EMA zone at the ₹118 level, indicating a pullback with a positive candle formation moving past the 200-period MA at the ₹121 level, improving the bias, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI after correcting from the overbought zone is currently well placed and has much visible upside potential. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Torrent Power Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying TORRENT POWER at around ₹1357 for a target of ₹1420, keeping the stop loss at ₹1325

The stock, after witnessing a gradual slide, has bottomed out near the 1270 zone and has indicated a decent pullback with improving bias, expecting a further rise in the coming sessions. With the RSI recovering from the oversold zone, there is much upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.