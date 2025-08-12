Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Q1 results today; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stock Market Today: The markets started the new week on a strong note as the benchmark Nifty 50 index gained 0.91% to 24,585.05. The Bank Nifty also gained 0.92% to 55,510.75, as most other indices led by Realty, Auto, and Pharma stood among the gainers. Only the consumer durables index ended lower. In the broader indices the

Trade Setup for Tuesday Nifty regained its 100-DMA, which aligns with the psychological mark of 24,500, now acting as the immediate support, with the next cushion at 24,340. The price structure indicates scope for a further pullback towards 24,750. said Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd

The Bank Nifty would have the tough resistance zone near the 56000 level, while on the downside, the 54900 zone shall be positioned as the crucial support level that needs to be sustained, as per Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research, PL Capital.

Global markets today and Q1 Results AMC stocks are likely to be in focus as the net inflow into equity mutual funds surged 81% to ₹42,672 crore in July as per the latest AMFI data. Stock/sector-specific action would continue as the earnings season enters its final leg. Overall, we expect the market to stay firm while tracking developments on US tariffs and outcome of the US-Russia talks scheduled for this week, said Siddhartha Khemka - Head Of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., and LT Foods Ltd

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying HCG at around ₹ 651.555, keeping stop los at ₹ 630 for a target price of ₹ 700 HCG is trading at 651.55 and is showing a strong bullish breakout from a consolidation range that lasted for several weeks. The price has surged with a wide-bodied bullish candle, accompanied by a noticeable rise in volumes, indicating fresh buying interest. The breakout confirms a continuation of the upward momentum but now it has approached its all-time high of 663.8, and a breakout above this significant level could trigger renewed buying interest and further upside potential

2. Craftsman Automation Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying CRAFTSMAN iat around ₹6859, keeping Stoploss at ₹6615 for a target price of ₹7300

CRAFTSMAN is trading at 6859 and has shown sustained bullish momentum over the past few months. The stock has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating consistent buying interest. Price action suggests the formation of a rounding bottom pattern, reflecting a gradual shift from accumulation to an aggressive upward push.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd-Dongre recommends buying MAXHEALTH at around ₹1263, keeping stop loss at ₹1243 for a target price of ₹1293

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 1263 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 1243. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹1293 level in the near term.

4. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd-Dongre recommends buying SBICARD at around ₹796, keeping stop loss at ₹785 for a target price of ₹815

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 796 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 785. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 815 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 785 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd—Dongre recommends buying JUBLFOOD at around ₹629, keeping Stoploss at ₹615 for a target price of ₹665

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 629 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 615. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 665 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 615 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Syrma SGS Technology Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying SYRMA SGS TECH at around ₹718. with a target price of ₹755, keeping Stop loss: ₹700

The stock has recently indicated a strong run up and after a short period of correction, it has once again indicated a positive move with bullish candle formation taking support at 685 level strengthening the bias and can expect for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected well from the overbought zone and indicated a positive trend reversal with much potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Swiggy Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying SWIGGY at around ₹400 for a target price of ₹424, keeping Stop loss at ₹388

The stock has witnessed strong support near the significant 50EMA at ₹384 zone and witnessed a decent pullback with a positive candle formation to improve the bias, and we expect a further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well placed and indicated a buy signal with decent volume participation visible to anticipate further rise, and with the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. LT Foods Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying LT FOODS at around ₹467 for a target price of ₹490, keeping the stop loss at ₹456

The stock, after witnessing a decent erosion, has picked up significantly with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart, taking support near the ₹440 level and moving past the 50EMA at ₹465 level to improve the bias, and we can expect further gains in the coming sessions. The RSI is well positioned, indicating a buy signal, and has much upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

