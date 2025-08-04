Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Q1 results today; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock Market Today: During the week ended 1 August 2025, the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended more than 1% lower at 24,565.35, amid Trump tariff uncertainties. The Bank Nifty, at 55,617.60, also ended more than 1% lower, while Realty and Pharma were among the key underperformers, though FMCG and Industrials were among the key outperformers. Mid and small caps also saw significant pressure during the week.

Trade Setup for Monday For the Nifty-50 Index, the zone of 24400–24350 is expected to act as an immediate support for Nifty. A sustained break below this could further accelerate the downside. On the flip side, the 50-day EMA zone of 24900–24950 now stands as a crucial hurdle, said Sudeep Shah, Vice-President & Head of Technical and Derivatives Research, SBI Securities.

Going ahead, for Bank Nifty, the zone of 55200-55100 will act as an important support, as per Shah.

Global markets today and Q1 Results Volatility is expected to remain high in the coming week amid key central bank decisions, corporate earnings announcements, and trade-related developments.

While a defensive stance may be prudent in the short term, selective accumulation in fundamentally strong stocks on dips can offer favorable long-term opportunities. Sectors vulnerable to global volatility—especially IT and metals—should be approached with caution until greater clarity emerges around U.S. trade policy and macroeconomic trends. Given the prevailing technical weakness and external uncertainties, disciplined risk management and prudent position sizing will be essential for traders, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: CCL Products (India) Ltd, Trent Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Marico Ltd, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd and Waaree Energies Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks CCL Products (India) Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying CCL at around ₹ 894. 1. Keep stop loss at ₹ 862 for a target price of ₹ 957. CCL is currently trading at ₹894.10 and showing a strong bullish trend on the daily chart. The stock has printed a bullish candlestick and is nearing a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above the key resistance at ₹915 would confirm the breakout and signal the continuation of the uptrend, potentially driving the stock toward the short-term target of ₹957.

2. Trent Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying TRENT at around ₹5180, keeping Stoploss at ₹5000 for a target price of ₹5550.

TRENT is currently trading at ₹5,180, having rebounded strongly from a key support level. The stock has formed a bullish candlestick on the daily chart and broken out of a consolidation phase by surpassing the crucial resistance level of ₹5,100. This breakout, accompanied by rising trading volumes, indicates a potential trend reversal and growing buying interest. From a technical perspective,

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Biocon Ltd.-Dongre recommends buying Biocon at around ₹383, keeping Stoploss at ₹370 for a target price of ₹405.

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 383 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 370. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹405 level in the near term.

4. Marico Ltd.-Dongre recommends buying MARICO at around ₹711, keeping stop-loss at ₹700 for a target price of ₹725

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 711 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 700. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 725 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 700 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL)—Dongre recommends buying CDSL at around ₹1478, keeping stop loss at ₹1450 for a target price of ₹1540

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1478 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 1450. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1540 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1450 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. TVS Motor Company Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying TVS MOTOR at around ₹2858 for a target price of ₹2970, keeping stop loss at around ₹2500.

The stock has indicated a decent pickup from the important 50EMA at the ₹2800 level, improving the bias and anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well positioned and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with decent upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying GENUS POWER INFRA at around ₹363.85 for a target price of ₹382, keeping the stop loss at around ₹355

The stock has witnessed a significant pullback from the important 200-period MA at the ₹350 level with a positive candle formation to improve the bias, and we expect a further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well placed and indicated a buy signal with decent volume participation visible to anticipate a further rise, and with the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Waaree Energies Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying WAAREE ENERGIES at around ₹3104, keeping a target price of ₹3250. keeping Stop loss at ₹3045

The stock has taken support near the important 50EMA zone at the ₹2995 level and has picked up significantly with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias, and we can expect further gains in the coming sessions. The RSI is well positioned and has much upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹3250, keeping the stop loss at the ₹3045 level.