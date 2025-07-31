Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Q1 results today; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock Market Today: The Nifty-50 Index, at 24,855.05, ended 0.14% higher on Wednesday amid mixed cues. The Bank Nifty, at 56,150.70, ended 0.13% lower, and Realty. IT and Auto were among the key losers. Only FMCG ended with some gains, and pharma indices were flat. In the broader markets, small caps ended with half a per cent cut, while mid-caps ended nearly flat.

Trade Setup for Thursday Looking ahead for the Nifty-50 index, the recent swing low of 24598 is anticipated to serve as a support level, while 24934 and 25000 are expected to offer short-term resistance to the index, as per Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities.

For Bank Nifty, the 55,500–55,000 region emerges as a critical support cluster, as per Bajaj Broking

Global markets today and Q1 Results The domestic market ended the session marginally positive after a range-bound trade, despite ongoing uncertainty around the delayed India-US trade agreement and mixed earnings. The investors turned more stock/sector specific based on the Q1 results; the industrial segment gained momentum after robust earnings from L&T. The auto sector underperformed, largely due to tariff-related pressures. Investors are now focusing on the US Fed’s policy meeting, as its stance on rates and inflation could shape global sentiment." as per Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Heritage Foods Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying HDFCAMC at around ₹ 5670, keeping Stoploss t ₹ 5471 for a target price of ₹ 6067 HDFCAMC is currently trading at ₹5670, displaying a clear uptrend in its daily chart, with sustained higher highs and higher lows since April 2025. The stock recently broke out of its consolidation zone and has formed a new all-time high at 5695, indicating strong bullish momentum. The chart suggests a breakout pattern from a rectangular consolidation, followed by robust upward price movement. The increased volume during the rally confirms the presence of significant buying pressure fueling the uptrend.

2. Coromandel International Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying COROMANDEL at around ₹2652.70, keeping stop loss at ₹2559 for a target price of ₹2838

COROMANDEL is currently trading at 2652.7 and continues to exhibit a strong uptrend, as indicated by the steep rise in price and large green candlesticks. The breakout moves seen in the recent candlesticks point to a bullish continuation pattern, potentially resembling a rectangle breakout or a consolidation range breakout. The substantial rise in trading volume (1.52M) on the breakout day further confirms significant buying pressure.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Tata Motors Ltd—Dongre recommends buying TATAMOTORS at around ₹668, keeping Stoploss at ₹658, for target price of ₹694.

Stock has been holding a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 668 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 658. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 694 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 658 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Indus Towers Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying INDUSTOWER at around ₹3822, keeping stop loss at ₹375 for a target price of ₹395

Stock has been holding a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 382 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 375. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 395 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 375 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Godrej Properties Ltd—Dongre recommends buying GODREJPROP at around ₹2129, keeping Stoploss at ₹2060 for a target price of ₹2200.

In the latest short-term technical analysis, the stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹2129 and holding above a key support level at ₹2060. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 2060 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 2200, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying GRSE at around ₹2555 for a target price of ₹2690, keeping Stop loss at ₹2500

The stock has witnessed a decent erosion from the peak level of ₹3540 and has shown signs of a pullback with a positive trend reversal indication with bias improving and the RSI indicating a buy signal from the oversold zone. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock .

7. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying MARUTI at around ₹12618 for a target price of ₹13100. keeping loss at ₹12400

The stock maintaining a strong base near the ₹12300 zone has indicated a significant pickup to move past the important 50EMA zone at 12475 level to improve the bias, and we expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has been consolidating and is currently well placed, with much upside potential visible from the current rate. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Heritage Foods Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying HERITAGE FOODS. at around ₹475 for a target price of ₹510, keeping Stop loss: at ₹464

The stock has overall witnessed a rising trend with a series of higher bottom formations on the daily chart, with the current support near the 50EMA at 460 level indicating a pullback with a positive candle to improve the bias, and we can anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well positioned and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.