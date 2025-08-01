Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Q1 results today; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 0.35% lower at 24,768.35 on Thursday as Trump's tariff announcement spooked sentiments. The Bank Nifty at 55,961.95 also ended 0.34% lower, while most other sectors, led by pharma, metals, and oil & gas, ended lower. The FMCG index was the only gainer, and in the broader indices, even mid- and small caps ended around 1% lower.

Trade Setup for Friday A potential bullish reversal may play out well if the Nifty decisively moves above 25,000. On the lower side, support is placed at 24,600. A range-bound movement is expected until the Nifty breaks out of the 24,600–25,000 range, as per Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities"

The key support area for Bank Nifty lies in the 55,500–55,000 region

Global markets today and Q1 Results On Thursday investors gravitated toward domestically oriented, non-discretionary players, especially FMCG, which offered attractive valuations, demand outlook, and relative insulation from tariff risks. In contrast, oil & gas stocks were the worst hit due to US warnings over Indian energy imports. Overall, the market reflected a cautious yet selective approach. The market continues to hold high hopes for a more favorable tariff outcome in the near term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: CarTrade Tech Ltd., Acutaas Chemicals Ltd., Bank of India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. CarTrade Tech Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying CARTRADE at around ₹2186.55, keeping stop los at ₹2100 for a target price of ₹2322

CARTRADE, currently trading at ₹2186.5, continued its stellar upward journey. This rally marks a decisive breakout above the previous resistance zone, with a sharp bullish candle and strong volume backing the move. Notably, the 20 EMA is sharply rising, and the distance between it and the other moving averages is increasing—indicating strong momentum and price expansion.

2. Acutaas Chemicals Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying ACUTAAS at around ₹1327.4, keeping the stop loss at ₹1275 for a target price of ₹1415.

ACUTAAS is currently positioned at ₹1327. 4 levels witnessed a robust up move in today's session. The stock registered a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, confirming a breakout from a month-long consolidation zone.

After trading in a narrow range near 1,150–1,234 for several weeks, today's price action clearly signals a resumption of the prior bullish trend.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Bank of India—Dongre recommends buying BANKINDIA at around ₹111 keeping Stoploss at ₹108 for a target price of ₹117

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 111 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 107. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹117 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price.

4. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd—Dongre recommends buying GLENMARK at ₹21333, keeping stop los at ₹2100 for a target price of ₹2220

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 2133 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 2100. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 2220 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 2100 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Divis Laboratories Ltd—Dongre recommends buying DIVISLAB at around ₹6600, keeping Stoploss at ₹6450 for a target price of ₹6850

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 6600 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 6450. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 6850 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 6450 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Balaji Amines Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying BALAJI AMINES at around ₹1768 for a target price of ₹1850. keeping the stop loss at around ₹1730

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation on the daily chart, taking support near the confluence of the 200-period MA and 50 EMA at the ₹1650 level, and witnessing a significant pullback has improved the bias, anticipating a further rise. The RSI has corrected well from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned, indicating a buy signal with much upside potential visible from the current rate to carry on with the positive move further ahead from the oversold zone. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL at around ₹256.65 for a target price of ₹270, keeping the stop loss at ₹249.

The stock has witnessed a short period of correction after the strong run-up to take support near the ₹243 zone and has indicated a significant pullback to move past the important 50EMA with improving bias, expecting further continuation of the positive move in the coming sessions. The RSI has arrived near the oversold zone, indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with immense upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Raymond Lifestyle Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying RAYMOND LIFESTYLE at around ₹1148 for a target price of ₹1200, keeping the stop loss at ₹1125

The stock has overall witnessed a gradual rising trend with series of higher bottom formation on the daily chart, currently taking support near the 100-period The moving average at the ₹1085 level has indicated a pullback with a positive candle to improve the bias, and we can anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well positioned and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

