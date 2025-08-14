Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Q1 results today; eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock market today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index at 24,619.35 ended with 0.54% gains amid a relief rally on Wednesday. The Bank Nifty at 55,181.45 also ended 0.25% higher as Pharma, Auto, and Metals led the rally for many other sectors. Oil & Gas and FMCG were among the few that ended slightly lower. In the broader indices, mid- and small-caps rebounded more than 0.6%.

Trade Setup for Thursday For the Nifty-50 index, a decisive move above the crucial hurdle of 24700 levels could open further upside towards 25000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 24465 levels, said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Global markets today and Q1 Results The Jun–Jul ’25 monsoon remains favorable, which, along with cooler retail inflation, supports rural prospects and consumer demand for the rest of the season. Overall, we expect the market to remain range-bound, and domestic-facing themes are likely to be in favor amidst caution over US tariffs and the outcome of the US-Russia peace talks scheduled for Friday.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. (AII), Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Himatsingka Seide Ltd., Navkar Corporation Ltd., and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Indian Hotels Company Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying INDHOTEL at around ₹ 769.80, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 742 for a target price of ₹ 824 INDHOTEL is currently trading at the level of ₹768.8; the chart is showing signs of a potential trend reversal after a prolonged consolidation phase. The stock has been moving in a descending triangle formation, with recent price action attempting to break through the upper trend line. This breakout attempt, supported by increased volumes, indicates a possible shift from a range-bound phase to an upward move.

2. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (AIIL)—Bagadia recommends buying AIIL at around ₹2987.6, keeping stop loss at ₹2883 for a target price of ₹3200

AIIL is trading at ₹2987.6 and continues to exhibit strong bullish momentum, as reflected by its steadily rising price structure and consistent upward swing pattern. The stock has recently been consolidating over the past few days, but now it has approached its all-time high of 2999, and a breakout above this significant level could trigger renewed buying interest and further upside potential. Supporting the strength of the trend, the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages are all trending upwards, highlighting solid demand and positive sentiment across various timeframes.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd—Dongre recommends buying JYOTICNC at around ₹935, keeping Stoploss at ₹913 for a target price of ₹965

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 935 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 913. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹965 level in the near term.

4. United Breweries Ltd—Dongre recommends buying UBL at around ₹1920, keeping stop loss at ₹1890 for a target price of ₹1960

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1920 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 1890. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1960 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1890 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Larsen & Toubro Ltd-Dongre recommends buying Larsen & Toubro or LT, at around ₹3695, keeping Stoploss at ₹3655 for a target price of ₹3760

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 3695 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 3655. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 3760 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 3655 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Himatsingka Seide Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying HIMATSINGKA SEIDE at ₹125.45 for a target of ₹133, keeping the stop loss at ₹122

The stock, after witnessing a steep erosion, has stabilized near the ₹119 zone and indicated a bullish candle formation to improve the bias, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions with decent volume participation visible. The RSI has corrected quite well and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy from the highly oversold zone and has immense upside potential from the current rate. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

7. Navkar Corporation Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying NAVKAR CORPN at around ₹121.90 for a target of ₹129, keeping Stop loss at ₹118

The stock has witnessed a short period of correction to take support near the 50EMA at 118 level and has indicated a positive candle with decent volume participation visible to improve the bias, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected from the overbought zone and currently has once again indicated strength with a buy signal to anticipate another round of fresh upside movement. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying PARAS DEFENCE at around ₹670.45 for a target price of ₹710, keeping Stop loss at ₹655

The stock, after witnessing a decent correction from the ₹942 zone, has shown signs of taking support near the important 200-period SMA at the ₹605 zone and has indicated a pullback with positive candle formation to improve the bias, anticipating a further upward move. The RSI has indicated a positive turnaround from the oversold zone to signal a buy, and with much upside potential visible, we can expect further gains. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.