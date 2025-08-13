Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Q1 results today; eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

Stock market today: Uncertainties around tariffs continue to weigh as the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 0.4% lower at 24,487.40 on Tuesday. The Bank Nifty at 55,043.70 ended 0.84% lower, and many other sectors, led by Realty and consumer durables, ended lower. Pharma, Metals, Auto, and Oil & Gas stood among key gainers. In the broader indices, while small caps managed to end flat, the mid caps lost 0.3%.

Trade Setup for Wednesday On the downside, immediate support for Nifty is placed at 24,450; a break below this level could drag it towards 24,337 or lower. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 24,660–24,700, and a sustained move above this zone could push it towards 24,850 or even 25,000, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Global markets today and Q1 Results Key inflation data in the US will be watched, as US inflation figures with any signs of tariff-related impact could influence the Fed’s policy stance. Meanwhile, domestic inflation is expected to continue below the RBI’s range, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

In the near term, stock-specific movements are likely to persist with investors’ attention focused on domestic consumption-led sectors to beat volatility, said Nair

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: CarTrade Tech Ltd., Zota Health Care Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Gabriel India Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks CarTrade Tech Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying CARTRADE in cash art around ₹ 2336.8, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 2255 for a target price of ₹ 2500 CARTRADE has delivered a stellar performance in Tuesday session, On the daily chart, CARTRADE has successfully extended its recent rally, marking a decisive breakout from the previous resistance zone near 2,250. The bullish candlestick formation, with a close near the day’s high, signals strong trend continuation potential. This move comes after a period of consolidation in late July, where prices briefly paused before resuming their upward journey.

2. Zota Health Care Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying ZOTA in cash at ₹1332. 5 keeping stop loss at ₹1280 for a target price of ₹1430

ZOTA, is currently trading at 1332.5, witnessed a stellar trading session on Tuesday, marking one of its strongest single-day gains in recent months. The stock opened at ₹1,213.00, touched a life high of 1,348.90, and sustained bullish momentum throughout the day. This up move represents a clear breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase that lasted nearly six weeks, where the stock was largely range-bound between 1,200 and 1,250. The sharp move above 1,300 confirms fresh buying interest and indicates the possibility of a new upward leg in the medium term.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Avenue Supermarts Ltd-Dongre recommends buying DMART at around ₹4252, keeping Stoploss at ₹4200 for a target price of ₹4320

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 4320. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.4200. Given the current market price of Rs. 4252, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 4320.

4. Tata Chemicals Ltd-Dongre recommends buying TATACHEM at ₹945, keeping stop loss at ₹920 for a target price of ₹970

We have seen major support in this stock around Rs.920. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the Rs.945 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of Rs.970, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of Rs.920 for the target price of Rs.970 in the upcoming weeks.

5. Biocon Ltd—Dongre recommends buying BIOCON at around ₹354, keeping stop-loss at ₹335 for a target price of ₹375

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around Rs. 375. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at ₹335.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Gabriel India Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying GABRIEL at ₹1065 for an upside target of ₹1120, keeping the stop loss at the ₹1040 level

The stock has maintained the positive bias after the recent strong run-up witnessed, and as of now, after a short period of consolidation, it has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with huge volume participation to improve the bias, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected from the overbought zone and currently has once again indicated strength with a buy signal to anticipate another round of fresh upside movement. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

7. Graphite India Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying GRAPHITE INDIA at ₹537 for an upside target of ₹570, keeping the stop loss at the ₹524 level.

The stock, after witnessing a short period of correction, has shown stability near the important 100-period MA at the ₹522 level and has indicated a positive bullish candle to improve the bias, anticipating a further upward move. The RSI has indicated a positive turnaround to signal a buy, and with much upside potential visible, we can expect further gains. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

8. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying LLOYDS ENG at ₹67.95, or an upside target of ₹73, keeping the stop loss at the 66 level

The stock, after the significant erosion, has shown signs of taking support near the ₹65.50 zone, forming a higher bottom pattern, and has indicated a pullback with improving bias, expecting a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected quite well from the highly overbought zone and is currently well positioned, indicating a buy signal, and has immense upside potential from the current rate. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.