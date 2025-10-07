Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, Tata Capital IPO to gold prices; 7 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market news: The Indian stock market on Friday ended on a positive note, with the Sensex rising by 582 points (0.72%) to close at 81,790, and the Nifty 50 increasing by 183 points (0.74%) to reach 25,078. This positive closing can be attributed to strong buying activity, particularly in the banking and IT sectors.

Private banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, saw significant gains, which helped propel the market upward. The IT sector also performed well, with gains exceeding 2%, further boosting overall market sentiment.

Trade Setup for Tuesday According to Ashika Institutional Equities, the Nifty 50 has successfully surpassed the key psychological and technical resistance level of 25,000, indicating a decisively positive market structure. Any pullback towards the 25,000 zone is anticipated to serve as a strong support level, with immediate resistance targets set at 25,200 and 25,500.

For the Bank Nifty, support is positioned between 56,000 and 55,900, while resistance levels are identified at 56,500 and 57,000.

Global Markets, H2 FY26 earnings to FIIs Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted that the domestic equity market concluded Monday's session positively, driven by gains in the financial services and IT sectors, in anticipation of the Q2 results. The banking index stood out, supported by strong quarterly updates from major scheduled banks and attractive valuations. Additionally, hospital stocks experienced a surge following the revision of CGHS rates.

As investors turn their attention to Q2FY26 earnings for guidance, there is a sense of cautious optimism, especially regarding Q3 results, which are expected to benefit from an increase in consumer demand.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Premier Explosives Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Premier Explosives share price at ₹648 keeping a stoploss at ₹625 with a Premier Explosives share price target of ₹695.

Premier Explosives share price was positioned at 648 levels, delivered a strong breakout performance in today’s session. Today’s move also marks a new 52-week high, signalling continuation of the ongoing bullish momentum. The price is comfortably trading above all major EMAs, and the moving averages themselves are sloping upward—indicative of trend strength and a strong demand zone on every dip.

Reinforcing the positive sentiment, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) comfortably rests at 66.37 levels. Investors may a good opportunity for swing traders with a short-term target of ₹695+ in mind, and a strict stop-loss under 625.

Avalon Technologies Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Avalon Technologies share price at ₹1,130 keeping a stoploss at ₹1,090 with a Avalon Technologies share price target of ₹1,212.

Avalon Technologies share price was positioned at 1130 levels witnessed a sharp upsurge in Monday session marking one of its strongest daily gains in recent weeks. The stock surged to an intraday high of 1,140, and maintained its momentum throughout the session, reflecting strong buying interest from market participants. From a technical perspective, Avalon has broken out from a prolonged consolidation phase, confirming a strong bullish reversal.

Based on the above technical analysis we recommend buying Avalon Technologies at CMP of 1,130 for a medium term outlook with a stop loss of ₹1,090 for targets of ₹1,212.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Delhivery Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Delhivery share price at ₹462 with a stoploss at ₹438 with Delhivery share price target of ₹495.

Delhivery share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹462 and has established a solid support base at ₹438. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹495 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹438 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone

Gravita India Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Gravita India share price at ₹1,544 with a stoploss at ₹1,510 with Gravita India share price target of ₹1,590.

Gravita India share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,544 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,510. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,590 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,510 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL): Ganesh Dongre recommends buying HAL share price at ₹4,844 with a stoploss at ₹4,750 with HAL share price target of ₹4,950.

HAL share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹4,844 and maintaining a strong support at ₹4,750. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹4,950 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹4,750 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today TVS Motor Company Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying TVS Motor share price at ₹3,510 with a TVS Motor share price target of ₹3,640 with a stop loss of ₹3,450.

TVS Motor Company share price slipped slightly from the 3,600 zone and after witnessing a consolidation period has once again indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with significant volume participation witnessed to improve the bias and further rise is anticipated in the coming sessions. The RSI after having corrected from the highly overbought zone is currently well positioned, indicating a positive trend reversal once again to signal a buy. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for upside target of 3,640 keeping the stop loss at 3,450 level.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Tourism Finance Corp share price at ₹75.70 with a Tourism Finance Corp share price target of ₹82 with a stop loss of ₹73.50.

Tourism Finance Corp share price indicated a strong bullish candle formation with significant volume participation visible, to indicate a breakout above the resistance zone of the long consolidation period to improve the bias and expect for further fresh round of upward move in the coming days. The RSI is maintained strong and can carry on with the positive move further ahead having much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 82 keeping the stop loss of 73.50 level.

Delhivery Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Delhivery share price at ₹462.60 with a Delhivery share price target of ₹490 with a stop loss of ₹452.

Delhivery share price recently having witnessed some erosion from the peak rate of 489 level has taken support near the 427 zone and has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart moving past the important 50EMA at 450 level to improve the bias and can expect for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well placed indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 490 keeping the stop loss at the 452 level.

