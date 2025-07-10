Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock Market Today: The consolidation phase in the markets continued amidst caution pertaining to tariffs as the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 0.18% lower at 25,476.10. Bank Nifty shed 0.07% to end at 57,213.55, while IT, Metals, and Realty were among key losers. The FMCG and auto stood among key gainers. In the broader market, while small caps gained more than 0.5%, the mid caps ended slightly lower.

Trade Setup for Thursday The breakout zone for Nifty stands at 25,550, above which it could rally to 25,650-25,725. On the flip side, a dismissal of 25,400 could accelerate selling pressure, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

For Bank Nifty, key support is placed at the 56,000–55,500 region, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global markets today Investors maintained a cautious approach on Wednesday amid developments on the US tariff front and the start of Q1 earnings season. Indian markets remain in a wait-and-watch mode, tracking the conclusion of the India-US mini trade deal, which is likely to determine the near-term market direction, as per Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Thejo Engineering Limited, AGI Infra Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd., Axis Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., TD Power Systems Ltd., and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Thejo Engineering Limited-Bagadia recommends buying THEJO at around ₹ 2186, keeping stop loss at ₹ 2100, for a target price of ₹ 2333 THEJO witnessed a strong technical breakout in today’s session. The rally was backed by a significant spike in trading volume, signalling increased investor interest and potential accumulation. After forming a solid base between 1,750 and 1,950 levels over the past 2–3 months, the stock gave a strong breakout past the resistance near ₹2,000.

2. AGI Infra Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying AGIIL at around ₹1017, keeping stop loss at ₹980 for a target price of ₹1085

AGIIL is currently positioned at 1017 levels and delivered a stellar upside move in today’s session. The price action marks a decisive breakout above the short-term consolidation zone, with increased volumes supporting the bullish move. Today’s breakout attempt is the first major thrust from the lower end of this band, raising expectations of a bullish breakout. AGIIL reversed strongly from the day’s low of 945 to close near the high, marking a significant intraday recovery

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. National Aluminium Company Ltd—Dongre recommends buying NATIONALUM at around ₹186, keeping the stop loss at ₹180 for a target price of ₹ 195

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 186 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 180. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 195 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 180 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Axis Bank—Dongre recommends buying AXISBANK at around ₹1165, keeping Stoploss at ₹1140 for a target price of ₹1195

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1165 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1140. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1195 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1140 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, or CHOLAFIN at around ₹1563, keeping stop-loss at ₹1548 for a target price of ₹1590.

In the latest short-term technical analysis, the stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 1563 and holding above a key support level at ₹ 1548. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 1548 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 1590, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. TD Power Systems Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying TD POWER SYSTEM at around ₹ 495.55 for a target price of ₹530, keeping Stop loss at ₹485

The stock, after resisting near the ₹512 zone, has corrected quite well, taking support near the important 50EMA zone at the ₹482 level, and has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias, expecting a further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI has witnessed a dip and currently is well placed, signaling a buy, with much upside potential visible from the current rate. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock

7. Ideaforge Technology Limited-Koothupalakkal recommends buying Buy IDEAFORGE at around ₹588 for a target price of ₹625, keeping Stop loss at ₹576

The stock has maintained the positive bias intact, and with a series of higher bottom and higher high formations on the daily chart, the overall trend has improved. Currently taking support near the ₹568 zone near the base of the channel, it has shown signs of improvement with a revival anticipated in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the highly overbought zone and currently is well placed, indicating strength and a positive trend reversal to signal a buy to carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions.

8. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited-Koothupalakkal recommends buying BHEL at around ₹ 262 for a Target price of ₹277, keeping the stop loss at ₹256.

The stock, after the short period of correction, has once again arrived at the base of the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart, where it has taken support and has indicated a positive candle formation with a decent pullback to improve the bias, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. With the RSI currently well positioned and once again indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy, it can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹277, keeping the stop loss at the ₹256 level.

