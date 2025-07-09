Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index managed to end a volatile trading session with gains of 0.24% at 25,522.50 on Tuesday, amidst an ongoing consolidation phase. The Bank Nifty at 57,256.30 was also up 0.54%. While Realty and IT were among the prominent gainers, Pharma and Auto were among the key losers. Even broader indices, such as mid- and small-caps, ended 0.17-0.29% lower.

Trade Setup for Wednesday Further upside from here could push Nifty towards the immediate hurdle of 25700 levels in the short term, and that could open the next overhead resistance of 26000-26200 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at the 25425 level, as per Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The Bank Nifty index is showing resilience above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which is acting as dynamic support near 56,500, as per Reliance Securities.

Global markets today The market traded sideways, as investor sentiment turned cautious amid renewed trade tensions, as the final deal with the US is expected to be postponed, adding uncertainties in the short term, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Domestically, from the falling interest rates and tax cuts, the Q1FY26 quarter earnings are viewed optimistically by investors for triggers to adopt an accumulation strategy. FMCG stocks garnered attention today on expectations of a sequential uptick in urban demand, underpinned by margin stabilization, added Nair.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: The Ramco Cements Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., BSE Ltd., BIOCON Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Raymond Lifestyle Ltd and GE Power India Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1.The Ramco Cements Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying RAMCOCEM at around ₹1099.40 keeping Stoploss at ₹1060 for a target price of ₹1144

RAMCOCEM is currently trading at ₹1099.40 and maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained bullish momentum. A breakout from the rounding bottom formation has confirmed a bullish continuation pattern, signaling a transition from accumulation to an upward trend. This breakout is further validated by the stock marking a fresh 52-week high at ₹1102, supported by consistent volume activity.

2. Laurus Labs Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying LAURUSLABS at around ₹778.30 keeping Stop Loss at ₹750 for a target price of ₹810

LAURUSLABS is currently trading at ₹778.30 and continues to display strong bullish momentum, as evidenced by its steadily rising price structure and consistent upward swing pattern. The stock is approaching its all-time high of 779.70, and a decisive breakout above this key resistance level could ignite fresh buying interest and unlock further upside potential. The overall trend remains positive, with the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages all sloping upward, confirming sustained demand and bullish sentiment across multiple timeframes.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Grasim Industries Ltd- Dongre recommends buying GRASIM at around ₹2820 keeping Stoploss at ₹2780 for a target price of ₹2900

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 2900. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.2780. Given the current market price of Rs. 2820, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 2900.

4. BSE Ltd - Dongre recommends buying BSE at around ₹2470 keeping Stoploss at ₹2300 for a target price of ₹2700

We have seen a major support in this stock around Rs.2300 So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the Rs. 2470 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of Rs.2700 so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of Rs.2300 for the target price of Rs.2700 in the upcoming weeks.

5. BIOCON Ltd- Dongre recommends bying BIOCON at around ₹369 keeping Stoploss at ₹364 for a target price of ₹380

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around Rs. 380 Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at Rs.364.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Eternal Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying ETERNAL at around ₹263.50 for a target price of ₹ 277 keeping Stop loss at ₹257

The stock has been slowly and steadily gaining strength, with currently having a positive candle formation on the daily chart with noticeable volume participation has improved the bias and further upward move can be expected in the coming sessions. The RSI has been in consolidation period with currently showing strength with a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and has much upside potential visible from current rate. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

7. Raymond Lifestyle Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying RAYMOND LIFESTYLE at around ₹1316.80 for a target price of ₹1370 keeping Stop loss at ₹1290

The stock has recently indicated a decent spurt and after a short period of consolidation, has once again gained strength with a bullish candle indication accompanied with extra-ordinary volume participation to improve the bias anticipating for further rise. The chart setup looks attractive and with the RSI indicating strength, can expect to carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions. With much upside potential visible, and the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. GE Power India Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying GE POWER INDIA at around ₹325 for a target price of ₹344 keeping Stop loss: 318

The stock indicating a rising trend has currently improved the bias with a bullish candle formation to move pas the important 200 period MA at 316 zone and with significant volume participation visible, is expected to rise further in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well positioned and once again has indicated a positive trend reversal after cooling off from the overbought zone, to signal a buy and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock .