Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs to GST reforms; nine stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Stock market today: The key benchmark index of the Indian stock market, the Nifty 50 index, managed to end with minor gains of 0.08% at 24,734.30, giving up most of the gains from the GST Reforms-led gains on Thursday, as global concerns weighed. The Bank Nifty also ended flat at 54,075.4. While Auto and FMCG were among the key gainers, Oil & Gas Realty and Metals led the fall in many other sectors. Even mid and Small-caps ended around 0.7 lower.

Trade Setup for Friday A decisive move above 24,750, for Nifty, could provide the strength needed for the Nifty to move towards 25,000. A sustained move above 25,000 could trigger a further rally. On the other hand, failure to close above 24,750 within the next two to three days may lead to renewed selling pressure on the index, as per Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty has immediate support at 53,500-53,300 levels, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets, GST Reforms and Trump Tariffs “After a promising start, the domestic market closed almost flat as profit booking emerged across the market except for consumption oriented beneficiary sectors. In-line outcome of GST rationalisation and ongoing tariff threats from the US exerted a negative impact on the market today. said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited

Given that the US is India's largest export destination, accounting for 2.2% of the GDP, the repercussions are inevitable. Companies are exploring ways to maintain exports to their existing clients through strategies like cross-country billing and setting up manufacturing units abroad. However, exports are expected to slow down and hinder new growth opportunities. "added Nair.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, recommended these nine intraday stocks for today: KEI, India Nippon Electricals, Zensar Technologies, National Aluminium, Prestige Estates Projects, Aster DM Healthcare, Yatharth Hospital, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and Metro Brands.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1] KEI: Buy at ₹4118, Target ₹4400, Stop Loss ₹3970.

KEI is trading at 4118 and witnessed a robust move in today’s session. Significantly, KEI has comfortably surpassed the psychological 4,000 mark, hinting at renewed momentum on the upside. From a technical standpoint, KEI has shown a steady recovery trend since its lows in April 2025. The stock has been consolidating in the range of 3,800–4,000 for the past few weeks, and today’s breakout signals strength in the underlying momentum. The stock is now trading well above its key exponential moving average. This alignment of moving averages below the current price highlights a bullish trend continuation. Looking ahead, the next immediate resistance for KEI is seen at 4,400, which coincides with the stock’s previous swing highs. On the downside, 3,950–4,000 will act as immediate support, followed by stronger support at the 3920 zone, where the 20-day EMAs are placed.

One can look for entries on minor dips towards 4040. On the downside, immediate support is located at 4000. The Relative Strength Index is at 68.66 levels, yet price action remains aggressive. This indicates strong demand in line with the rising trend, adding conviction to the breakout. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 3970 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, KEI presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 4400 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

2] India Nippon Electricals: Buy at ₹861, Target ₹920, Stop Loss ₹830.

India Nippon Electricals showcases a strong bullish momentum, as the stock continues its upward trajectory after a healthy consolidation phase. Over the last several weeks, the stock has witnessed a strong rally from levels around 600 in May 2025 to its current price, translating into nearly 40% upside in four months. This steady climb has been supported by rising volumes, suggesting active participation from market participants. Technically, INDNIPPON is trading well above its key moving averages, The alignment of these averages in an upward slope confirms a strong bullish trend. The price action forming higher highs and higher lows further underlines the positive structure.

On the resistance side, the immediate hurdle lies near 870–875, which coincides with the recent swing high. If the stock manages to decisively break above this zone, it could pave the way towards 920–950 levels in the short to medium term. On the downside, supports are seen at 830 followed by stronger support around 810, where the 20-day EMA is placed.

Momentum oscillators like RSI and MACD are likely in bullish zones given the sharp rally and volume behaviour. Price is riding the upper Bollinger Band, reflecting strong trend intensity and characteristics of a sustained uptrend. Traders and investors may find this analysis indicative of potential continued upward momentum in the stock.

Based on the above analysis we recommend buying INDNIPPON in cash at CMP of ₹861 for the target of ₹920 with a stop loss of ₹830.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] Zensar Technologies: Buy at ₹778, Target ₹820, Stop Loss ₹755.

Stock exhibits a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock trades at ₹778 and has established a solid support base at ₹755. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹820 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favourable risk-reward ratio, entering the current market price with a stop-loss of ₹755 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive if the stock holds above its key support zone.

4] National Aluminium: Buy at ₹207, Target ₹222, Stop Loss ₹200.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is priced at ₹207 and maintains strong support at ₹200. The technical setup indicates potential price retracement towards the ₹222 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹200 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5] Prestige Estates Projects: Buy at ₹1560, Target ₹1620, Stop Loss ₹1540.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1560 and maintaining strong support at ₹1540. The technical setup indicates potential price retracement towards the ₹1620 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1540 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6] Aster DM Healthcare: Buy at ₹636, Target ₹6665, Stop Loss ₹622.

The stock has been maintaining above the 50-DEMA level as a good support zone, and currently, a decent pullback from the ₹590 level has improved the bias to anticipate a further rise in the coming days. The RSI is well-positioned, signalling a buy, and can continue the positive move. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹665, keeping the stop loss at the ₹622 level.

7] Yatharth Hospital: Buy at ₹768.75, Target ₹805, Stop Loss ₹750.

The stock has indicated a strong uptrend with a series of higher bottom formation patterns on the daily chart. It is currently taking support near the ₹688 to ₹690 zone and has picked up momentum to improve the bias, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is maintained firmly and can be expected to make further gains with upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹805, keeping the stop loss at the ₹750 level.

8] Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Buy at ₹1088, Target ₹1140, Stop Loss ₹1065.

The stock has taken support near the ₹985 zone. It has indicated a decent spurt to move past the 200-period SMA and 50-DEMA zones' confluence at the ₹1033 level to improve the bias anticipation for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has recovered strongly and is on the rise, with strength indicated. It is expected to gain further with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹1140, keeping the stop loss at ₹1065.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock picks for Friday 9] Metro Brands: Buy at ₹1210, Target ₹1300, Stop Loss ₹1160.

The stock surged nearly 4.8% in the last session, witnessing a breakout above the short-term resistance of the ₹1,191 mark and closing at ₹1,226.70, backed by a noticeable volume rise. This move has taken the stock above its short-term moving averages (20, 50 & 100 EMA), a strong bullish signal. Price has broken out above the middle Bollinger Band ( ₹1,145) and is heading towards the upper band ( ₹1,200+ zone). Band widening indicates a potential start of a fresh uptrend. Key support now shifts from the ₹1,160 to the ₹1,165 zone, a confluence of EMAs. The view remains bullish as long as the stock sustains above this level.

