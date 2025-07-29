Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs to Q1 results today; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stock Market Today: The markets started a new week on a weak note as the benchmark Nifty 50 index ended 0.63% lower at 24,680.90. The Bank Nifty declined 0.79% to 56,084.90, while most sectors, with the exception of FMCG , led by Metals & Realty, ended in the red. In the broader indices, mid- and small-caps also corrected 0.84-1.26%.

Advertisement

Trade Setup for Tuesday As the Nifty is trading below 24,800, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, the market may correct to 24,550–24,500. On the upside, a break above 24,800 could lead to a pullback rally extending up to 24,900, as per Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

For Bank Nifty, the 55,500–55,000 area remains a key support zone as per Bajaj Broking.

Global markets today and Q1 Results Markets are currently grappling with headwinds on both domestic and global fronts. On the domestic side, earnings disappointments and persistent foreign fund outflows are dampening sentiment. In the banking space, earlier resilience had helped limit the decline; however, renewed pressure across the sector—except for heavyweights ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank—is adding to participants’ concerns. Globally, uncertainty surrounding trade deals, despite strength in the US markets, is contributing to the cautious approach, said Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, UPL Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Dabur India Ltd, REC Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, and Syngene International Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying TORNTPHARM at around ₹ 3622.9, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 3496, for a target at 3877. TORNTPHARM is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, currently trading at an all-time high of ₹3635. The stock surged by 0.53% in the latest session, reflecting firm buying interest and sustained upward strength. It has convincingly broken out of a multi-month consolidation zone, decisively surpassing the key resistance area around ₹3600—a move that confirms bullish continuation and renewed market participation. From a technical standpoint.

Advertisement

2. UPL Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying UPL at around ₹729.85, keeping Stoploss at ₹704 for a target price of ₹781

UPL is currently trading at ₹729.85 and is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, supported by a steadily rising price structure and the formation of consistent higher swing lows. On the daily chart, the stock has printed a bullish candlestick and is on the verge of breaking out from a recent consolidation zone.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Punjab National Bank—Dongre recommends buying PNB at around ₹107, keeping stop-loss at ₹104 for a target price of ₹114

Advertisement

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 107 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 104. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 114 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 104 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Dabur India Ltd- Dogngre BUY DABUR @ 522 SL 515 TGT 535

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 522 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 515. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 535 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 515 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Advertisement

5. REC Ltd—Dongre recommends buying REC Ltd at ₹392, keeping the stop loss at ₹382 for a target price of ₹410

In the latest short-term technical analysis, the stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹392 and holding above a key support level at ₹382. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 382 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹410, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Advertisement

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Lloyds Enterprises Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying LLOYDS ENT at around ₹81. Target: 87 Stop loss: 79

The stock, after witnessing a small correction, has consolidated and shown signs of stability. Currently having a bullish candle formation on the daily chart has improved the bias, and we can anticipate a further rise in the coming days. The RSI is currently well placed, indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy, and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

7. Syngene International Ltd.-Koothupalakkal recommends buying SYNGENE at around ₹690 for a target price of ₹730, keeping the stop loss ₹675.

Advertisement

The stock has witnessed a decent pullback from the ₹620 zone, moving past the important 50EMA zone at the 650 level, gaining strength, and a further rise can be anticipated. The RSI is on the rise and has indicated strength to gain further, and with the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹730, keeping the stop loss at the ₹675 level.