Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump Tariffs to Q2 results; 8 stocks to buy on Monday — 13 October 2025

Stock market today: The Indian stock market recorded healthy buying on Friday, 10 October 2025, as both the benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session amid mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.41% higher at 25,285.35 points after Friday's stock market session, compared to 25,181.80 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.40% higher at 82,500.82 points, compared to 82,172.10 points at the previous stock market close.

Trade Setup for Monday The analysts at Bajaj Broking Research said, “Nifty on the weekly chart has formed a sizable bull candle with a higher high and higher low signalling continuation of the up move. The index in the process closed above the short-term moving average and has retraced more than 80% of its previous decline (25,448 - 24,588).”

“In the coming week, the index to maintain a positive bias and head higher towards 25,450 levels, being the confluence of the high of September 2025 and the trendline resistance joining the major highs of September 2024 and June 2025. A move above 25,450 will open further upside towards the June 2025 high of 25670 in the coming week,” said the market experts.

“Stock-specific action will remain in focus as we progress through the Q2FY26 earnings season. We believe dips in the coming week should be used as a buying opportunity. We have revised the support base higher towards 25,000-24,900 levels, being the confluence of the last week's low and the 20 and 50 days EMA,” they said.

Q2 Results 2025 Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Bank, IRFC, Nestle India, HCL Tech, and IREDA are among the marquee companies to declare their earnings in the upcoming week.

Companies listed on the benchmark indices will be announcing their quarterly results for the July to September quarter for the financial year 2025-26.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, has suggested three stocks for Monday.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, also recommended three stocks for 13 October 2025.

These stocks include Latent View Analytics, Krishana Phoschem, ITC, Cipla, DLF, Syngene International, and Vaibhav Global.

Sumeet Bagadia stocks to buy today 1. Latent View Analytics Ltd (LATENTVIEW): Buy at ₹440; Target price at ₹470; Stop loss at ₹425.

LATENTVIEW is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, currently trading at 440, and is on the verge of a breakout above its trendline resistance, supported by rising volumes. The stock has shown resilience by holding firm near its 200-day moving average at 425, which is acting as a solid support zone.

Technically, LATENTVIEW is in a well-defined uptrend, forming a sequence of higher highs and higher lows. The stock recently bounced off an upward-rising trendline, signalling that bullish strength is gaining traction. Indicators also support the continuation of the upward move, with the RSI at 67.01, reflecting sustained buying interest without being overextended. The recent price action and positive momentum suggest further upside potential, targeting the 470 level.

On the downside, immediate support is seen near the 425 zone, aligned with the 200-day MA. Volume activity indicates renewed institutional participation, reinforcing the bullish outlook. Traders may consider buying LATENTVIEW at the current levels, with a stop loss of ₹425 and a target of ₹470, provided appropriate risk management is followed.

2. Krishana Phoschem Ltd (KRISHANA): Buy at ₹570; Target price at ₹615; Stop loss at ₹550.

KRISHANA delivered an impressive performance in the latest trading session, closing strong at 570, after hitting an intraday high of 574. The stock opened firm and maintained its upward momentum throughout the session, underscoring robust buying interest and renewed investor confidence.

Technically, KRISHANA is showing clear signs of strength. The stock has broken above the 525–530 resistance zone with conviction, supported by healthy volumes, indicating a potential trend continuation. It is now trading comfortably above all key exponential moving averages, signalling a strong alignment of short-term and long-term uptrend.

The recent price action shows a classic reversal-to-breakout structure: after a brief correction toward the 430–440 zone, KRISHANA found solid support near its 200-EMA and sharply reversed, reclaiming higher ground with strong follow-through buying. Over the past few weeks, the stock has shown a steady uptrend with a pattern of higher highs and higher lows.



Volume activity also reflects renewed institutional participation, reinforcing the bullish undertone. The next key resistance is seen around 615, while immediate support has shifted higher to the 550–zone — a former resistance turned base.

Ganesh Dongre stocks to buy today 3. ITC Ltd (ITC): Buy at ₹402; Target price at ₹415; Stop loss at ₹395.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹415.

At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹395. Given the current market price of ₹402, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹415.

4. Cipla Ltd (CIPLA): Buy at ₹1,560; Target price at ₹1,600; Stop loss at ₹1,530.

We have seen a major support in this stock around ₹1,530. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the ₹1,560 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of ₹1,600, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of ₹1,530 for the target price of ₹1,600 in the upcoming weeks.

5. DLF Ltd (DLF): Buy at ₹740; Target price at ₹775; Stop loss at ₹715.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around ₹775. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at ₹715.

Given this scenario, there is potential for the stock to rebound towards the ₹775 level in the near future. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at ₹715 to manage risk effectively. The target price for this trade is ₹775, reflecting the anticipated upward movement based on the identified technical.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal stocks to buy today 6. Latent View Analytics Ltd (LATENTVIEW): Buy at ₹439.75; Target price at ₹465; Stop loss at ₹430.

The stock has moved past the confluence of the key moving averages like 200-period SMA, 50EMA and 100-period SMA at the 416 zone and has indicated a triangular pattern breakout at the 426 zone on the daily chart to improve the bias and can anticipate a further rise in the coming days.

The RSI is on the rise, picking up, gaining strength, and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 465, keeping the stop loss at the 130 level.

7. Syngene International Ltd (SYNGENE): Buy at ₹651.30; Target price at ₹685; Stop loss at ₹636.

The stock has recovered quite well from the base made near the 610 zone, and with a decent pullback, has currently moved past the 50EMA at the 648 level with a positive candle formation to improve the bias, and can expect further upward moves in the coming sessions.

The RSI is on the rise, indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy, and with upside potential visible, it can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 685, keeping the stop loss at the 636 level.

8. Vaibhav Global Ltd (VAIBHAVGBL): Buy at ₹224.95; Target price at ₹240; Stop loss at ₹219.

The stock, after witnessing a significant correction, has taken support near the 217 level and has currently indicated a bullish candle formation with significant volume participation to improve the bias and can anticipate a further rise in the coming days.

The RSI has corrected well from the overbought zone and is currently well-positioned, indicating a positive trend reversal and signalling a buy with upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 240, keeping the stop-loss at the 219 level.

