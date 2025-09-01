Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs to SCO Summit 2025; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Monday

, HDFStock market today: During the week ended 29 August 2025, the benchmark Nifty 50 index at 24,426.85 ended 1.8% lower. The Bank Nifty at 53,655.65 however ended with sharper cuts of 2.7% as most other sectors with an exception of FMCG ended lower. Even the broader indices as Mid- and small-cap index ended 3-4% lower.

Trade Setup for Monday For Nifty, the zone of 24300–24250 has emerged as the key make-or-break level and sustained break below 24250 could accelerate the downside, potentially dragging the index toward 24000, said Sudeep Shah, Vice-President & Head of Technical and Derivatives Research, SBI Securities.

For the Bank Nifty, the zone of 53600-53500 will act as immediate support, said shah.

SCO Summit 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in their meeting, exchanged views on ways to increase and balance the bilateral trade between the two nations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Foregin Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Two leaders also exchanged views on ways to increase and balance bilateral trade, strengthen people-to-people ties, cooperate on trans-border rivers and jointly fight terrorism. There was a desire to make additional progress on all of these issues on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual sensitivity."

The Foreign Secretary also mentioned that in the meeting, recognition was given to the important role India and the Chinese economies can play in stabilising world trade.

Global markets today The upcoming week will be event-heavy, marking the start of a new month with several high-frequency indicators due for release. Investors will closely track auto sales data, along with HSBC Manufacturing, Services, and Composite PMIs.

Additionally, the GST Council meeting will be a key focus, with expectations building around an accelerated implementation of proposed reforms following demands from industry bodies. These events are likely to set the near-term tone for risk sentiment, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Cartrade Tech, Nava, SBI, HDFC Bank, LIC, CG Power, ideaForge, and Syrma SGS Technology.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1] Cartrade Tech: Buy at ₹2398, Target ₹2575, Stop Loss ₹2300;

2] Nava: Buy at ₹687, Target ₹740, Stop Loss ₹660.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] SBI: Buy at ₹805, Target ₹822, Stop Loss ₹795;

4] HDFC Bank: Buy at ₹952, Target ₹995, Stop Loss ₹930; and

5] LIC: Buy at ₹852, Target ₹895, Stop Loss ₹825.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6] CG Power: Buy at ₹694, Target ₹730, Stop Loss ₹680;

7] ideaForge: Buy at ₹487.65, Target ₹515, Stop Loss ₹477; and

8] Syrma SGS Technolog: Buy at ₹753, Target ₹800, Stop Loss ₹735.