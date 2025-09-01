Subscribe

Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs to SCO Summit 2025; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock market today: Experts have recommended eight stocks to buy today — Cartrade Tech, Nava, SBI, HDFC Bank, LIC, CG Power, ideaForge, Syrma SGS Technology

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated1 Sep 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Stock market today: For Nifty, the zone of 24300–24250 has emerged as the key make-or-break level
, HDFStock market today: During the week ended 29 August 2025, the benchmark Nifty 50 index at 24,426.85 ended 1.8% lower.  The Bank Nifty at 53,655.65 however ended with sharper cuts of 2.7% as most other sectors with an exception of FMCG ended lower. Even the broader indices as Mid- and small-cap index ended 3-4% lower.

Trade Setup for Monday 

For Nifty, the zone of 24300–24250 has emerged as the key make-or-break level and sustained break below 24250 could accelerate the downside, potentially dragging the index toward 24000, said Sudeep Shah, Vice-President & Head of Technical and Derivatives Research, SBI Securities.

For the Bank Nifty, the zone of 53600-53500 will act as immediate support, said shah.

SCO Summit 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in their meeting, exchanged views on ways to increase and balance the bilateral trade between the two nations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Foregin Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Two leaders also exchanged views on ways to increase and balance bilateral trade, strengthen people-to-people ties, cooperate on trans-border rivers and jointly fight terrorism. There was a desire to make additional progress on all of these issues on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual sensitivity."

The Foreign Secretary also mentioned that in the meeting, recognition was given to the important role India and the Chinese economies can play in stabilising world trade.

Global markets today

The upcoming week will be event-heavy, marking the start of a new month with several high-frequency indicators due for release. Investors will closely track auto sales data, along with HSBC Manufacturing, Services, and Composite PMIs.

Additionally, the GST Council meeting will be a key focus, with expectations building around an accelerated implementation of proposed reforms following demands from industry bodies. These events are likely to set the near-term tone for risk sentiment, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to buy today

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Cartrade Tech, Nava, SBI, HDFC Bank, LIC, CG Power, ideaForge, and Syrma SGS Technology.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks

1] Cartrade Tech: Buy at 2398, Target 2575, Stop Loss 2300;

2] Nava: Buy at 687, Target 740, Stop Loss 660.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] SBI:  Buy at 805, Target 822, Stop Loss 795;

4] HDFC Bank: Buy at 952, Target 995, Stop Loss 930; and

5] LIC: Buy at 852, Target 895, Stop Loss 825.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today

6] CG Power: Buy at 694, Target 730, Stop Loss 680;

7] ideaForge: Buy at 487.65, Target 515, Stop Loss 477; and

8] Syrma SGS Technolog: Buy at 753, Target 800, Stop Loss 735.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
