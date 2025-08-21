Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs to US Fed minutes; eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock market today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index, gaining for the third day in a row, ended at 25,050.55, up 0.28% on Wednesday. The Bank Nifty, however, at K 55,698.50, ended 0.30% lower, while Pharma was another key loser, though most other sectors, led by IT, Realty, and FMCG, were key gainers. The mid- and small-cap stocks also gained 0.3-0.46%.

Trade Setup for Thursday

For the Nifty-50 index, the 25,000 and 24,930 levels would act as key support zones. As long as the market trades above these levels, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side, the index could move up to 25,150–25,200, as per Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Key support areas for Bank Nifty are seen at 54,800 and 55,000, as per Bajaj Broking.

US Fed minutes Minutes of the July US Fed meeting showed that a majority of Federal Reserve officials found that risks surrounding US inflation outweighed those to employment, underscoring a central bank divide over the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

According to the US Fed minutes released on Wednesday, attendees of the late July meeting saw challenges to both sides of the Fed's dual mandate of maintaining stable prices and maximum employment as they mulled the right time for changes to interest rates.

Global markets today Overall, the near-term market outlook remains positive on the back of government’s policy support and consumption boost, while investors continue to track global developments, sectoral trends and key macro data, including the India and US Manufacturing and Services PMI due on Thursday, said Siddhartha Khemka - Head Of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today:Gokul Agro Resources Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd., and India Pesticides Ltd

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Gokul Agro Resources Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying GOKULAGRO at around ₹ 335, keeping the stop loss at ₹ 325 for target price of ₹ 360 GOKULAGRO delivered a strong performance in today’s session. From a technical perspective, the stock has displayed a decisive breakout above its short-term resistance zone of ₹320–330, which had been capping the upside in recent weeks. This breakout, supported by higher-than-average volumes, confirms fresh bullish momentum and opens room for further upside. The stock is trading comfortably above all its major exponential moving averages (EMA), which are all trending below the CMP, reflecting a robust medium-term uptrend. Importantly, the stock has recently witnessed a positive alignment of shorter-term EMAs over longer-term EMAs, a technical confirmation of a sustained bullish structure.

2. Vimta Labs Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying VIMTALABS at around ₹709, keeping Stoploss at ₹680 for a target price of ₹760

VIMTALABS is currently positioned at 709 levels and witnessed a strong rally in recent sessions. From a moving average perspective, the stock remains well-positioned above its key exponential moving averages (EMA). The EMA is providing strong support zones, confirming a strong upward trend and a bullish crossover scenario. This placement suggests sustained strength in the medium term with buyers comfortably in control. Volume analysis adds further conviction

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd—Dongre recommends buying TCS at ₹3093, keeping ₹3050 for a target price of ₹3160

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 3093 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 3050. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹3160 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹ 3050 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone

4. Cyient Ltd—Dongre recommends buying CYIENT at around ₹1232, keeping Stoploss at ₹1200 for a target price of ₹1260.

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1232 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 1200. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1260 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1200 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Tata Steel Ltd—Dongre recommends buying BUY TATASTEEL at ₹162, keeping Stoploss at ₹154 for a target price of ₹170

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 162 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 154. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 170 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 154 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying MANG CHEM & FERT at around ₹359.80 for a target price of ₹380 with a stop loss of ₹352

The stock has recently witnessed a strong run-up and currently, after a short period of consolidation, has once again indicated a positive candle formation with support maintained near the ₹340 level, improving the bias, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the highly overbought zone and once again has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with much potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying TOURISM FINANCE at around ₹312 for a target price of ₹330, keeping Stop loss of ₹305

The stock has indicated a breakout above the consolidation zone barrier at the 298 level with the overall trend maintained strong and currently has shown signs of further improvement with decent volume participation and intraday price action spurts to anticipate for upward movement in the coming sessions. The RSI is technically well poised, indicating strength, and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

8. India Pesticides Ltd—Koothupalakkal recommends buying INDIA PESTICIDES at around ₹217 for a target price of ₹230, keeping Stop loss: ₹212

The stock has overall indicated a rising trend with an ascending channel pattern visible, currently taking support near the base of the channel and indicating a significant pullback with a bullish candle formation from near the 50EMA at 211 level to improve the bias, and we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well positioned, signaling a buy, having much upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.