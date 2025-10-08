Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump tariffs, US-India trade deal to Gold prices; 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market news: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their upward momentum for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, driven by a rally in blue-chip bank stocks and domestic institutional investors' buying activity. The 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 136.63 points, or 0.17%, closing at 81,926.75 after a day of fluctuating trade. The index saw a notable rise, jumping 519.44 points, or 0.63%, to reach a high of 82,309.56 before profit-taking at higher levels pulled it back.

In a volatile session, Nifty 50 gained 30.65 points, or 0.12%, finishing at 25,108.30. Twelve of the 16 major sectors showed positive movement for the day, while broader mid-cap and small-cap indices increased by 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. Financials also advanced by 0.2%, marking a sixth straight session of gains, with India's two largest private lenders, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, each rising by 0.9%.

Trade Setup for Wednesday Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, mentioned that after three consecutive positive closings, Nifty 50 encountered selling pressure near its resistance zone of 25,200–25,250 in Tuesday’s session. This suggests that bullish momentum may pause, leading to potential short-term consolidation. However, as long as the index remains above the 24,900 level, where its 50-day EMA is located, the outlook stays positive.

In the derivatives market, both call and put writers were active, with significant open interest additions at the 25,000 put and 25,200 call strikes. Consequently, Nifty 50 is anticipated to trade within a range of 24,950–25,300, with support at 24,950–25,000 and resistance at 25,250–25,300.

Global Markets to H2 FY26 earnings Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted that the domestic equity market opened positively, buoyed by favourable global cues and anticipation ahead of the upcoming earnings season. Despite this optimistic start, the market ultimately closed with modest gains as expectations for Q2 FY26 earnings remained subdued.

In the short term, market focus will shift toward corporate commentary to gauge insights into a potential recovery in Q3. Sectoral performance was mixed; while financial stocks saw gains following recent RBI reforms, FMCG stocks lagged due to disappointing pre-result updates.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Ather Energy Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Ather Energy share price at ₹630 keeping a stoploss at ₹608 with a Ather Energy share price target of ₹674.

Ather Energy share price was trading at 630, the stock is currently displaying a Long-term uptrend, evident from its recent strong rally. The price structure is forming a sequence of higher lows and higher highs in recent sessions and has formed a new all-time high at 639.9, indicating strong bullish momentum. This bullish structure is supported by rising volumes, confirming the strength behind the price action. The overall trend remains firmly positive, with the 20, 50, 100-day Exponential Moving Averages all trending upward—underscoring sustained demand and strengthening bullish sentiment across short- to long-term timeframes.

In conclusion, based on current technical conditions, Ather Energy share price offers a strong buying opportunity for short-term traders targeting 674, provided sound risk management measures are maintained.

UNO Minda Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying UNO Minda share price at ₹1,366 keeping a stoploss at ₹1,320 with a UNO Minda share price target of ₹1,458.

UNO Minda share price was trading at 1,366, registering a strong breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase with robust volumes, highlighting renewed participation and strong entry of fresh buyers that have fuelled the ongoing momentum. The stock is well-positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, all trending upward, which confirms sustained strength across multiple timeframes and reflects solid underlying demand.

In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, UNO Minda share price presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 1,458 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today BSE Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying BSE share price at ₹2,230 with a stoploss at ₹2,150 with BSE share price target of ₹2,450.

BSE share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹2,230 and has established a solid support base at ₹2,150. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹2,450 level in the near term.

Given the renewed strength and the favourable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹2,150 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone

JSW Energy Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying JSW Energy share price at ₹548 with a stoploss at ₹530 with JSW Energy share price target of ₹580.

JSW Energy share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹548 and maintaining a strong support at ₹530. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹580 level.

With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹530 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): Ganesh Dongre recommends buying PNB share price at ₹114 with a stoploss at ₹109 with PNB share price target of ₹119.

PNB share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹114 and maintaining a strong support at ₹109.

The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹119 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹109 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Hi-Tech Pipes share price at ₹118.35 with a Hi-Tech Pipes share price target of ₹127 with a stop loss of ₹115.

Hi-Tech Pipes share price witnessed a robust move with a strong uptrend maintained and thereafter with a short dip witnessed has formed a flag pattern on the daily chart with indications of huge volume spurt accompanied by positive price action to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off significantly from the highly overbought zone and is currently well positioned having much upside potential with strength indicated.

“With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for upside target of 127 keeping the stop loss at 115 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying RVNL share price at ₹354.85 with a RVNL share price target of ₹375 with a stop loss of ₹347.

RVNL share price has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart taking support near 337 zone and has witnessed a decent pullback with currently having a strong bullish candle formation with significant volume participation visible moving past the 50EMA at 348 level to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well placed indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead.

“With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 375 keeping the stop loss of 347 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Transrail Lighting Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Transrail Lighting share price at ₹757.70 with a Transrail Lighting share price target of ₹800 with a stop loss of ₹740.

Transrail Lighting share price has overall been in a rising trend with a higher bottom formation taking support near 718 level and with a positive bullish candle formation with decent volume participation visible moving past the 50EMA at 750 level improving the bias and can expect for further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well placed indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead.

“With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 800 keeping the stop loss at the 740 level,” said Shiju.