Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Trump-Zelensky meeting, Russia-Ukraine war; five stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The markets started a new week on a strong note as the Nifty-50 index ended the day at 24,876.95 , up 1%. The Bank Nifty at 55,734.90 ended 0.71% higher, while auto, consumer durables, and metals were among key gainers as most sectors ended in the green. In the broader indices, the mid- and small-caps ended with gains of 1.08-1.38%.

Trade Setup for Tuesday With the potential to revisit 25,000 in the coming days for the Nifty-50 Index, immediate support is placed at 24,800, below which the index may drift towards 24,500. On the higher side, a decisive move above 25,000 could trigger a larger rally in the market," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Key support for Bank Nifty lies in the 54,800 and 55,000 range, as per Bajaj Broking.

Trump-Zelensky meeting Pointing towards the outcome of the Trump-Zelensky meeting, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, “If we look at the key takeaways from the most-awaited Trump-Zelensky meeting, the US President Donald Trump has said the US could back security guarantees for Ukraine. However, it is still not clear how to prevent further Russian aggression in the future. One thing that would keep Russia satisfied, Trump has ruled out allowing Ukraine to join NATO. He did, however, express support for security guarantees for Ukraine, which is expected to please Zelensky. So, in a broader perspective, we can say that the Russia-Ukraine peace talks have moved further. Zelensky and Putin are willing to end the war, which may trigger further buying in the global markets, including the indian stock market.”

Global markets today and Q1 Results A combination of policy reforms (GST 2.0), sovereign rating upgrade, potential tariff relief, RBI and government stimulus, monsoon-led consumption revival, and festive demand could trigger a strong recovery in the corporate earnings in 2HFY26. Thus, we maintain a positive view on Indian equities over the next 6-9 months, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head Of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi—recommended these five intraday stocks for today: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. and National Aluminium Company Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying KIRLOSENG at around ₹ 944.1, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 911 for a target price of ₹ 1020. KIRLOSENG is currently trading at ₹944.10 and is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, supported by a rising price structure. On the daily chart, the stock is on the verge of breaking out from a consolidation phase. A decisive close above the key resistance level of ₹960 would confirm the breakout and signal the continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The stock is trading well above all major exponential moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200-day), all of which are trending upward. This alignment highlights robust underlying price action and reinforces the bullish sentiment.

2. Supreme Industries Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying SUPREMEIND at around ₹496, keeping Stoploss at ₹4338 for a target price of ₹4820

SUPREMEIND is currently trading at ₹4,496.10, exhibiting a strong bullish trend. The stock recently bounced from its support zone and has given a breakout from the consolidation range of ₹4,060– ₹4,400 with the formation of a strong bullish candle, reinforcing upward momentum. This breakout was supported by a rise in trading volumes, reflecting strong buying interest from investors. In the near term, the stock looks poised to target ₹4,820

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Castrol India Ltd—Dongre recommends buying CASTROLIND at around ₹206, keeping Stoploss at ₹200, for a target price of ₹216.

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 206 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 200. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹216 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹ 200 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone

4. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd—Dongre recommends buying PRESTIGE at around ₹1625, keeping Stoploss at ₹1600, for a target price of ₹1680

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1625 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 1600. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1680 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1600 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. National Aluminium Company Ltd—Dongre recommends buying NATIONALUM at around ₹188, keeping the stop loss at ₹183 for a target price of ₹198

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 188 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 183. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 198 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 180 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.