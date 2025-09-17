Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, US Fed meeting, India-US trade deal; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

Stock market today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index rebounded well on Tuesday, ending with 0.68% gains at 25,239.10, helped expectations on possible and India–US trade deal and a 25-bps US Fed rate cut. The Bank Nifty at 55,147.60 ended with gains of 0.47%, while realty, IT as auto, metals , Oil & Gas , Consumer durables also saw sharp gains with FMCG lagging slightly. In the broader indices the mid- and small-caps also gained 0.54-0.95%.

Trade Setup for Wednesday As long as the Nifty is trading above 25,100 the bullish sentiment is likely to continue and index could move up to 25,400, with further upside potential to 25,500. On the flip side, below 25,100, the sentiment could change, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Immediate support for the Bank Nifty is placed at 54,700 levels as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets, US Fed rate cuts and Trump Tariffs Going forward, we expect the market to continue its gradual upmove, while tracking key trade-related developments and the U.S. Fed rate cut decision, which would play a pivotal role in shaping near-term sentiment, said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these Eight intraday stocks for today: India Nippon Electricals Ltd., Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.(IRCTC), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd., Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Aeroflex Industries Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks

1.India Nippon Electricals Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying INDNIPPON at ₹979 keeping Stop loss at ₹945 for a target price of ₹1050

INDNIPPON showcases a strong bullish momentum, as the stock continues its upward momentum throughout the session, reflecting broad-based buying interest and robust investor appetite. INDNIPPON has delivered a sharp breakout above its multi-month consolidation zone, powering past key resistances with conviction. This steady climb has been supported by rising volumes, suggesting active participation from market participants.

2. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd (POCL)- Bagadia recommends buying POCL at around ₹1301 keeping Stop loss at ₹1250 for a target price of ₹1400

POCL is currently trading at ₹1301. The rally was backed by strong volumes and held gains firmly through the session, reflecting strong bullish sentiment and aggressive buying interest. On the technical front POCL has displayed a commendable breakout structure, decisively reclaiming its short-term and medium-term moving averages. The stock is now comfortably trading above the key moving averages. This bullish alignment of moving averages firmly establishes the dominance of buyers in the near-to-medium term.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Rallis India Ltd- Dongre recommends buying RALLIS at ₹339 keeping Stoploss at ₹330 for a target price of ₹365

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 339 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 330. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹365 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹ 330 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone

4. Hindustan Zinc Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Hindzinc or Hindustan Zinc at ₹463 keeping Stop loss at ₹450 for a target price of ₹485

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 463 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 450. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 485 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 450 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC)- Dongre recommends buying IRCTC at ₹728 keeping Stoploss at ₹720 for a target price of ₹750

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 728 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 720. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 750 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 720 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying HIND OIL EXP at ₹172.75 for a target price of ₹182 keeping Stop loss at ₹169.

The stock has recently indicated a rising trend with series of higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart with currently taking support near the important 50EMA at ₹169 level has indicated a pullback with rising volume participation to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well positioned and has signalled a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Tilaknagar Industries Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying TILAKNAGAR INDS at around ₹479.80 for a target of ₹505 Stop loss: 470

The stock has maintained the strong uptrend since the last 5-6 months, with recently having witnessed a gradual correction has once again arrived near the lower band of the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart taking support near the ₹460 level and has shown signs of improvement with a positive candle formation with rising volume participation. We expect further rise in the coming sessions with the RSI indicating a positive trend reversal signalling a buy after correcting significantly from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned, with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Aeroflex Industries Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying AEROFLEX INDS at ₹187.60 for a target price of ₹200 keeping Stop loss at ₹184

The stock has currently indicated a strong bullish candle formation on the daily chart moving past the important 50EMA at ₹184 level with huge volume spikes visible to improve the bias and expect for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well placed indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy having much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.