Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, US Fed rate cut, India-US trade deal; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Stock market today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index, maintaining its positive momentum, gained 0.37% on Thursday to close at 25,423.60. The Bank Nifty, at 55,727.45, gained 0.42%. Pharma and IT were key gainers. The mid- and small-caps also gained 0.29-0.36%.

Trade Setup for Friday For Nifty, support is placed at 25,300 and 25,150. Crucial resistance is seen at 25,500. A decisive move above this level could trigger a rally towards 26,000, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The Bank Nifty index is expected to maintain a positive bias and head higher towards 56,000-56150 levels.

Global Markets, US Fed rate cut, India-US trade deal "The Indian stock market extended gains after the 25 bps US Fed rate cut and indication for further easing. Although elevated valuations and a firm dollar index prompted intermittent profit booking, comfort in private banks and mid & small caps helped in sustaining the positive bias and regain the trend," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Analysts expect the gradual upmove to continue, with markets tracking tariff-related developments guiding near-term sentiment.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Eternal Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., ITC Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd. and Shalby Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Eternal Ltd -Bagadia recommends buying ETERNAL at around ₹ 337.85 keeping Stop loss at ₹ 326 for a target price of ₹ 362 ETERNAL is currently trading at ₹337.85, the stock is currently displaying a Long-term uptrend, evident from its recent strong rally. The price structure is forming a sequence of higher lows and higher highs in recent sessions and has formed a new all-time high at 338.5, indicating strong bullish momentum. This bullish structure is supported by rising volumes, confirming the strength behind the price action. The overall trend remains firmly positive.

2. Laurus Labs Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying LAURUSLABS at around ₹923.25 keeping Stop loss at ₹891 for a target price of ₹988

LAURUSLABS is currently trading at ₹923.25 and continues to exhibit strong bullish momentum, supported by a steadily rising price structure and consistent upward swing formation. The stock is now approaching its all-time high of 926.3, which stands as a crucial resistance level. A decisive breakout above this zone could attract renewed buying interest and potentially open the door to further upside. The overall trend remains firmly positive, with the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages all trending upward—underscoring sustained demand and strengthening bullish sentiment across short- to long-term time frames.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. PNB Housing Finance Ltd- Dongre recommends buying pnbhousing or PNB Housing Finance at around ₹860 keeping Stop loss at ₹830 for a target price of ₹895

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 860 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 830. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹895 level in the near term.

4. Hindustan Zinc Ltd-Dongre recommends buying Hindustan Zinc at around ₹458 stop loss at ₹445 for a target price of ₹485

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 458 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 445. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 485 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 445 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. ITC Ltd- Dongre recommends buying ITC at around ₹412 keeping Stop loss at ₹405 for a target price of ₹430

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 412 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 405. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 430 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 405 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. CIE Automotive India Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying CIE AUTOMOTIVE at around ₹432 for a target price of ₹460 keeping Stop loss at ₹422

The stock has gained momentum from the ₹382 level moving past the 50EMA at ₹410 level to improve the bias with huge volume participation visible in the last two sessions to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently on the rise with strength indicated and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Latent View Analytics Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying LATENT VIEW ANALYTICS at ₹427.95 for a target price of ₹450 keeping Stop loss at ₹418

The stock has taken support near the important 50EMA at ₹418 zone and has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias anticipating for further upward move in the coming days. The RSI is currently well positioned and has signalled a buy with much upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Shalby Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying SHALBY at around ₹235 for a target price of ₹252 keeping Stop loss at ₹230

The stock recently has indicated a strong spurt from ₹195 zone with huge volume participation witnessed and thereafter, with some consolidation witnessed has formed a flag pattern on the daily chart with currently once again with volume participation rising and price action visible has improved the bias anticipating for another fresh round of momentum in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the overbought zone and with strength indicated has much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

