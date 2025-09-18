Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, US Fed rate cut, India-US trade deal; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock market today: The Benchmark Nifty 50 index maintained its positive momentum on Wednesday ending at 25,330.25, up 0.36%. The Bank Nifty at 55,493.30 gained 0.63% while IT, Auto, Oil & Gas were other key gainers. Metals was on the other hand was key loser. Among Broader Indices , mid-caps gained slightly though Small-caps gained up to 0.68%

Trade Setup for Thursday Nifty is in continuation of an uptrend with support placed near 25150, the previous swing high on the daily charts. On the higher side, 25550 and 25670 are the key resistances to watch out for, said Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities.

A follow-through strength for Bank Nifty will open further upside towards 56,000-56150 level, said Bajaj Broking.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these Eight intraday stocks for today: L&T Finance Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and Banco Products (India) Ltd (BANCOINDIA).

US Fed rate cut The US Federal Reserve decided to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, September 17, amid signs of growing stress in the labour market.

The FOMC voted by an 11:1 majority to cut the federal funds rate by 25 bps and bring it down to a range of 4 per cent to 4.25 per cent.

The Fed's policy decision was largely in line with expectations. The central bank did give subtle hints of further easing in the coming months, but it emphasised that the policy decisions will remain anchored to incoming data and evolving situations.

"The median participant projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 3.6 per cent at the end of this year, 3.4 per cent at the end of 2026, and 3.1 per cent at the end of 2027. This path is 1/4 percentage point (25 bps) lower than projected in June," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1, L&T Finance Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying L&T Finance at around ₹242.89 keeping Stop loss at ₹235 for a target price of ₹260

LTF is currently trading at 242.89, the stock is currently displaying a Long-term uptrend, evident from its recent strong rally. The price structure is forming a sequence of higher lows and higher highs in recent sessions and has formed a new all-time high at 243.7, indicating strong bullish momentum. This bullish structure is supported by rising volumes, confirming the strength behind the price action.

2. Hyundai Motor India Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying HYUNDAI at around ₹2650 keeping Stop loss at ₹2555 for a target price of ₹2850

HYUNDAI is currently trading at 2,650, showing a clear uptrend on the daily chart with sustained higher highs and higher lows. The stock recently broke out of its consolidation zone, indicating strong bullish momentum. This upward move is supported by sizeable bullish candles and increased volumes, reflecting notable buying pressure. Adding to the strength of the trend, the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are all trending upwards, highlighting solid demand and positive sentiment across multiple time frames.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Punjab National Bank- Dongre recommends buying PNB at ₹112 keeping Stop Loss at ₹107 for a target price of ₹117

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 112 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 107. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹ 117 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹ 107 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone

4. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd- Dongre recommends buying KIRLPNU at ₹1250 keeping Stop Loss at ₹1225 for a target price of ₹1320

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1250 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1225. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1320 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1225 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Hero MotoCorp Ltd- Dongre recommends buying HEROMOTOCO at around ₹5350 keeping Stop loss at ₹5150 for a target price of ₹5500

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 5350 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 5150. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 5500 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 5150 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. -Koothupalakkal recommends buying BAJAJ CONSUMER at around ₹237 for a target price of ₹255 keeping Stop loss 232

The stock has maintained a good support near the 50EMA zone at 224 level and has indicated a decent pullback accompanied with rising volume participation on the daily chart to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well positioned and has signalled a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying PARADEEP PHOSPHATE at around ₹172.60 keeping a Target price of ₹187 keeping Stop loss at ₹168

The stock after having a strong run-up has witnessed a decent correction from the peak zone of 235 level with consolidation near the upper band of the ascending channel visible and with improvement in the bias is getting ready for another fresh round of upward move in the coming days. The RSI has corrected well from the overbought zone and currently has arrived near the oversold zone indicating a positive trend to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, looks very much attractive. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Banco Products (India) Ltd (BANCOINDIA) - Koothupalakkal recommends buying BANCO PRODUCTS at around ₹743.75 for a target price of ₹792 keeping Stop loss ₹728.

The stock has recently indicated a strong spurt from 620 zone with huge volume participation witnessed and has indicated a triangular breakout above the 727 zone, further strengthening the trend and anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise and maintained to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.