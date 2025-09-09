Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, US Fed rate cut to India-US trade deal; 7 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stock market today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 0.13% higher at 24,773.15 on Monday amidst ongoing consolidation in the market. The Bank Nifty at 54,186.90 also ended with similar gains, though Auto index with strong out-performance led the gains for some sectors. IT Index was among key losers. In the broader indices, the mid- and small-caps ended 0.16-0.5% higher.

Trade Setup for Tuesday The short-term outlook for Nifty would remain volatile and a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after crossing the 24,900 level. Above this, it could move up to 25,000 and 25,100. On the downside, 24,650 and 24,600 are key support zones as per Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

The Bank Nifty is expected to remain range-bound between 53,500 and 55,000, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets, Us Fed rate cuts and Trump Tariffs Even with flat indices, market wealth edged higher, with BSE-listed companies’ capitalisation climbing above ₹453 lakh crore — an increase of more than ₹1.5 lakh crore in a single session.’ Looking ahead, participants are bracing for a volatile week. ‘Global trade developments, FII activity, US Fed rate cut buzz, India-US trade deal talks, and domestic macro data will be the key drivers shaping market direction in the coming days, said Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisory, PL Capital.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these seven intraday stocks for today: JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1] JSW Steel Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying JSWSTEEL at around ₹1101.4 keeping Stop loss at ₹1063 for a target price of ₹1178.

JSWSTEEL is trading at ₹1101.4, registering a strong breakout from a slightly upward consolidation phase with robust volumes, highlighting renewed participation and strong entry of fresh buyers that have fuelled the ongoing momentum. The stock is well-positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, all trending upward, which confirms sustained strength across multiple time frames and reflects solid underlying demand.

2] Tata Motors Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying TATAMOTORS at ₹719.5 with Stop loss at ₹694 for a target price of ₹770

TATAMOTORS is currently trading at 719.5 and maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained bullish momentum. The breakout above the neckline has added momentum to the stock, supported by a noticeable rise in volumes. This breakout is further validated by the stock marking a strong momentum, supported by consistent volume activity.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] Delhivery Ltd- Dongre recommends buying DELHIVERY at ₹774 keeping Stop loss at ₹765 for a target price of ₹795

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 774 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 765. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹795 level in the near term.

4] Gravita India Ltd- Dongre recommends buying GRAVITA at ₹1682 keeping Stop loss at ₹1640 for a target price of ₹1740

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1682 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1640. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1740 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1640 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5] Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)- Dongre recommends buying HAL at around ₹4443 keeping Stop loss at ₹4380 for a target price of ₹4550

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 4440 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 4380. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 4550 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 4380 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6] CIE Automotive India Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying CIE AUTOMOTIVE INDIA at around ₹404.95 for a target price of ₹432 keeping Stop loss at ₹395

The stock after a good correction has bottomed out near ₹383 zone and has indicated a pullback with currently having a positive candle formation has improved the bias to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has recovered from the oversold zone to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock .

7] Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL)- Koothupalakkal recommends buying CDSL at ₹1554 for a target of ₹1630 keeping Stop loss at ₹1520

The stock has recently witnessed a decent pullback moving past the important 200 period SMA at ₹1502 level to improve the bias and with currently having a positive candle formation is expected to carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions with the chart technically looking well placed. The RSI has recovered strongly from the oversold zone and is currently well positioned indicating a buy signal with upside potential visible. We suggest buying the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.