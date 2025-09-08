Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, US Fed rate cut to India-US trade deal; 9 stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock market today: For the week ending 5 September 2025, the benchmark Nifty-50 Index ended 1.2% higher week on week at 24,741.00, helped by GST reforms and positive macroeconomic data. Bank Nifty, at 54,114.55, ended almost flat. Though FMCG stood among key gainers, IT was a key loser. However, mid- and small-caps, with nearly 2.5% gains, were among key outperformers.

Trade Setup for Monday For Nifty-50, resistance is seen in the 24,950–25,000 zone, while support lies around 24,550–24,500. Sudeep Shah, vice president and head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, says a decisive and sustained breakout beyond either of these levels could lead to a fresh directional move in the index.

Looking ahead, the 54,500–54,600 zone will act as immediate resistance for Bank Nifty as per Shah.

Global Markets, GST Reforms and Trump Tariffs The coming week will be data-heavy both domestically and globally. On the domestic front, August inflation data (September 12) will be closely tracked, along with bank credit and deposit growth and forex reserves—especially given the recent underperformance of banks. Globally, key US data releases—including consumer inflation expectations, PPI, CPI, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment—will be critical in shaping Fed policy expectations and influencing flows. Additionally, any updates on the India-US trade deal could provide further support to market sentiment, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, recommended these nine intraday stocks for today: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Subros Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd and Brainbees Solutions Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying LEMONTREE at around ₹ 175.17 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 169 for a target price of ₹ 187 LEMONTREE is currently trading at ₹175.17 and maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained bullish momentum. A breakout from the Bullish Flag formation has confirmed a bullish Trend pattern, signalling a transition from accumulation to an upward trend. This breakout is further validated by the stock marking a fresh All-time high of ₹177.95, supported by consistent volume activity.

2. Subros Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying SUBROS at around ₹954.25 keeping Stoploss at ₹921 for a target price of ₹1021

SUBROS is currently trading at ₹954.25 and has been moving in a strong uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, which reflects sustained buying interest. The stock is currently developing a rounding bottom formation near the top zone, a bullish continuation pattern that signals the potential for further upside momentum

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd- Dongre recommends buying NEWGEN at around ₹888 keeping Stop loss at ₹865 for a target price of ₹930

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 888 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 865. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹930 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹ 865 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone

4. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd- Dongre recommends buying KOTAKBANK at ₹1540 keeping Stoploss at ₹1520 for a target price of ₹1585

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1540 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1520. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1585 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1520 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Hindustan Zinc Ltd- Dongre recommends buying HINDZINC at around ₹441 keeping Stop loss at ₹435 for a target price of ₹455

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 441 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 435. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 455 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 435 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Godrej Agrovet Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying GODREJ AGROVET at around ₹748 for a target price of ₹785 keeping Stop loss at ₹732

The stock has witnessed a steep correction from ₹876 zone and has shown signs of bottoming out near ₹730 level with a positive candle formation to improve the bias accompanied with significant volume participation. The RSI has been hovering near the oversold zone for quite some time and has indicated a buy signal to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Hyundai Motor India Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying HYUNDAI at around ₹2541 for a target price of ₹2650 keeping Stop loss at ₹2500

The stock has recently indicated a strong uptrend with consolidation witnessed and once again a fresh spurt has been triggered to expect for fresh upward move. The RSI is maintained strong and can expect for further gains with upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹2541 keeping the stop loss at the ₹2500 level.

8. Exide Industries Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying EXIDE INDS at around ₹412.75 for a target price of ₹433 keeping Stop loss at ₹403.

The stock after indicating a breakout above ₹410 zone has improved the bias to anticipate for rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the overbought zone and is well placed indicating strength to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock picks 9. Brainbees Solutions Ltd (FIRSTCRY)- Sachdeva recommends buying FIRSTCRY at ₹395-397 keeping Stop-loss at ₹348 for a target price of ₹460/485.

The stock has broken out of its prolonged consolidation phase around ₹340– ₹395 with increasing volumes.The price is holding above the 100-day EMA ( ₹381), reflecting improving trend strength. RSI on daily charts is trending upward , showing bullish momentum while staying below overbought territory. Further, the Fibonacci retracement levels project upside potential, with ₹460 and ₹485 as logical next resistances. The technical structure indicates a bullish bias as long as price sustains above ₹348 level on a closing basis.