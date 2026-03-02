Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, US-Iran war to gold, silver rates today; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is poised to open on a cautious note following the recent corrective spell, with sentiment remaining fragile amid the deepening US–Iran war and its reverberations across the broader Middle East.

On Friday, the Indian stock market saw a sharp sell-off, with the Nifty 50 index declining 317 points (-1.25%) amid persistent selling pressure throughout the day. The 50-stock index decisively breached the crucial 25,350 support level, sweeping through a key OI-rich zone and nearly filling the gap formed after the earlier US–India tariff-led rally, signalling a clear shift in near-term sentiment.

What Gift Nifty live action signals? The Gift Nifty Live Index also signals a gap-down opening on Dalal Street. The Gift Nifty futures is trading around 0.35% lower from its previous close.

On what Gift Nifty Live action signals, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said, “The Nifty is poised to open on a weak note today, with GIFT Nifty signalling a bearish start amid sharply escalating geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran.”

US-Iran war The Livelong Wealth expert said that rapid deterioration in Middle East stability has triggered a broad risk-off sentiment across global markets, prompting investors to shift toward safe-haven assets. Gold and silver prices have rallied sharply, while crude oil surged nearly 9% in early Asian trade amid concerns about potential supply disruptions — a development that poses a direct macroeconomic risk for oil-import-dependent economies such as India.

“This heightened uncertainty is likely to keep risk appetite subdued throughout the session. Aviation stocks may remain under pressure following the suspension of flights across key UAE routes, highlighting the immediate operational fallout from the regional instability,” said an SEBI-registered analyst of Livelong Wealth.

Adding to the complexity, today’s weekly Nifty expiry — ahead of the stock market holiday tomorrow for Holi — could intensify volatility. The combination of geopolitical stress and expiry-driven positioning is expected to amplify intraday swings, keeping traders cautious and reactive to global headlines.

Technically, the Nifty 50 remains vulnerable, with the index likely to retest the crucial 25,000 psychological mark should global tensions escalate further. This level is reinforced by significant open interest support, making it a key near-term pivot that could determine the market’s directional bias.

Gold, silver rates today The COMEX gold rate today hit $5,400 an ounce, marking an intraday increase of over 2.50%. Likewise, the COMEX silver price opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $96.930 per ounce, logging an intraday rise of 2% within a few minutes of the opening Bell in the morning trade.

Expecting a gap-up opening for gold and silver rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The US-Iran war is expected to fuel uncertainty, and investors will look to gold and silver as safe-haven assets. The COMEX silver rate finished above $93/oz on Friday, and the precious metal is facing a hurdle at $95/oz. If the COMEX silver rate breaks and sustains above $95/oz, we can expect the spot silver price to regain $100 per ounce mark, and the silver rate in India may touch ₹3,00,000 per kg.”

The SEBI-registered expert said the COMEX gold rate today is facing a hurdle at $5,400/oz. Breaking above this resistance, gold rates in India may touch ₹1,68,000 to ₹1,70,000 per 10 gm. Much will depend upon the longevity of the US-Iran war. If the war drags on like the Russia-Ukraine war, we may see gold rates in India approach its record high of ₹1,80,000 per 10 gm.

FII-DII data The Indian stock market continues to be under FIIs' selling pressure, as they sold Indian stocks worth ₹7,536 crore on Friday. Even though DIIs bought shares worth ₹12,293 crore in the last session of February, they failed to change FIIs' trade pattern. Finally, FIIs finished as net sellers in February, by selling shares worth ₹6,640 crore in cash. This is the eighth straight month when FIIs have ended as net sellers in the cash segment. They have been selling since July 2025.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is weak, as the Nifty 50 index has closed below its 200-day EMA. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index has formed its fourth consecutive red candle and closed below the 200-day EMA, indicating a weakening medium-term trend and a shift in the overall market structure toward bearishness.

“From a technical perspective, immediate resistance for the Nifty 50 index is seen in the 25,300–25,350 zone, while a strong support base is positioned around 25,000–25,050," Bagadia said.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas LIlladher, said, “witnessed consolidation near the 60,800 zone but slipped down drastically in the last leg of the session, sliding below the 100-period MA at the 60,600 level to slightly weaken the bias and as mentioned earlier, would need to sustain the important near-term support of the 50-EMA level at the 60,000 zone in the coming sessions. As compared to the Nifty index, Bank Nifty is better placed with the overall trend still maintained positive as of now.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher — recommended these eight stocks for intraday trading: Sai Life Sciences, R R Kabel, BEL, SAIL, HAL, OIL, Kalpataru Projects, and Godrej Agrovet.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Sai Life Sciences: Buy at ₹998, Target ₹1075, Stop Loss ₹960; and

2] R R Kabel: Buy at ₹1562, Target ₹1686, Stop Loss ₹1500.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] BEL: Buy at ₹442, Target ₹460, Stop Loss ₹430;

4] SAIL: Buy at ₹165, Target ₹175, Stop Loss ₹160; and

5] HAL: Buy at ₹3910, Target ₹4300, Stop Loss ₹3900.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] OIL: Buy at ₹483.90, Target ₹508, Stop Loss ₹473;

7] Kalpataru Projects: Buy at ₹1240, Target ₹1300, Stop Loss ₹1215; and

8] Godrej Agrovet: Buy at ₹640, Target ₹680, Stop Loss ₹625.