Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty to Sensex, four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — May 7
Stock market today: Experts have recommended four stocks to buy today — Balkrishna Industries, Brigade Enterprises, Coal India, and Jubiland Food
Stock market today: Despite positive global market cues, the Indian stock market ended lower after a highly volatile session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index lost 33 points and finished at 22,442, while the BSE Sensex ended marginally higher at 73,895. The Bank Nifty index went off 28 points and closed at 48,895. However, the broad market indices fell more than the frontline indices even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.45:1.
