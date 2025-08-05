Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, RBI MPC, Trump tariffs, Q1 results; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stock market today: The benchmark Nifty Index gained 0.64% to end at 24,722.75, marking a positive start to a new week. The Bank Nifty, though, ended flat at 55,619.35. Metals, auto, and realty stood among key gainers. In the broader indices, even the mid and small caps ended up 1.27-1.4%.

Trade Setup for Tuesday The benchmark Nifty-50 index could see a recovery in the short term. On the higher end, it might move towards 24850/25000. Support on the lower end is placed at 24650/24500, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Going ahead, for Bank Nifty, it is near a crucial support zone, amid weakening momentum. A breakdown below 55,500 could extend the fall toward 55,000–54,700 levels, as per Reliance Securities

Global markets today and Q1 Results Investors now await key global macro data—including US Services and Manufacturing PMI due tomorrow—along with key earnings from Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Prestige Estates, Bharti Hexacom, and Lupin, which are likely to drive stock-specific action ahead of the RBI’s policy outcome, as per Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

RBI MPC meeting The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, commenced its three-day meeting on August 4, 2025. The outcome of this critical meeting will be announced on Wednesday, August 6. As the central bank navigates a volatile global landscape and a shifting domestic growth-inflation equation, all eyes are on whether the MPC will opt for another rate cut or prefer to pause.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd., Netweb Technologies India Ltd., State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics Ltd., CCL Products (India) Ltd., Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd., and Computer Age Management Services Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL)—Bagadia recommends buying TARIL at around ₹ 558, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 537 for a target price of ₹ 600. TARIL is currently positioned at ₹558 levels and delivered a remarkable performance in today’s session. After a prolonged sideways consolidation that lasted several weeks, TARIL has finally broken out with a strong bullish candle on the daily chart. The current breakout comes from a price zone of ₹500–530, which previously acted as a supply zone.

2. Netweb Technologies India Ltd (NETWEB)—Bagadia recommends buying NETWEB at around ₹2313, keeping Stoploss at ₹2215 for a target price of ₹2475.

NETWEB is currently positioned at 2313 levels and witnessed a robust up move in today's session. Today’s bullish candle is not just significant due to the price action but also due to the sharp rise in volume, the highest seen in recent sessions. This volume surge confirms the strength and conviction behind the up move, often considered a hallmark of institutional participation.

The stock broke above all key moving averages decisively, showing strength after a long consolidation phase

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. State Bank of India—Dongre recommends buying State Bank of India or SBIN, at around ₹795, keeping stop-loss at ₹785 for a target price of ₹812

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 795 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 785. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹812 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹ 785 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone

4. Bharti Airtel Ltd—Dongre recommends buying BHARTIARTL at around ₹1915, keeping Stoploss at ₹1885 for a target price of ₹1965

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1915 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 1885. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1965 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1885 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)—Dongre recommends buying BEL at around ₹389, keeping the stop loss at ₹380 for a target price of ₹403

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 398 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 380. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 403 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 380 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. CCL Products (India) Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying CCL PRODUCTS at around ₹927 for a target price of ₹970, keeping the stop loss at ₹910.

The stock has indicated a strong breakout above the ₹915 level with bullish candle formation strengthening the bias, and we can expect for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated a steep rise and has much potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock .

7. Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying GODAWARI POWER at around ₹196 for a target of ₹207, keeping the stop loss at ₹92

The stock has witnessed a significant pullback from the confluence of the 200-period MA and 50 EMA zone at the ₹190 level with a positive candle formation to improve the bias, and we expect a further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well placed and indicated a buy signal with decent volume participation visible to anticipate a further rise, and with the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Computer Age Management Services Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying CAMS at around ₹3798 for a target price of ₹3950, keeping the stop loss at around RS 3730

The stock, after witnessing a decent erosion, has picked up significantly with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart taking support near the ₹3630 level to improve the bias, and we can expect further gains in the coming sessions. The RSI is positioned near the oversold zone, indicating a buy signal, and has much upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.