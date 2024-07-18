Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18

  • Balrampur Chini, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, and Vedanta are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 18

Updated18 Jul 2024, 06:06 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eight stocks on Wednesday, July 18, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, and Vedanta are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 18.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

On July 16, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs following buying in FMCG, telecom, and select IT shares and FII inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 51.69 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at a new lifetime high of 80,716.55. During the day, it advanced 233.44 points or 0.28 per cent to hit a fresh record high of 80,898.30.

The NSE Nifty rose by 26.30 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,613, extending the gaining streak to the third day. Intra-day, it rallied 74.55 points or 0.30 to hit a new record peak of 24,661.25.

 

Sensex and Nifty have been on a record-breaking run since Friday as foreign investors have turned net buyers in the Indian equities amid growing hopes of a rate cut by the US Fed by September.

Sensex and Nifty have been on a record-breaking run since Friday as foreign investors have turned net buyers in the Indian equities amid growing hopes of a rate cut by the US Fed by September.

First Published:18 Jul 2024, 06:06 AM IST
