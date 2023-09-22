Vedanta shares hit 52-week low despite ₹2500 crore fund raise move1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Vedanta shares hit 52-week low of ₹222.55 on NSE during Friday morning deals, which is its 14-month low as well
Stock market today: Downtrend in Vedanta shares continued for third straght session during Friday morning deals. Vedanta share price today opened higher at ₹228.50 per share levels but profit booking triggerd within few minutes of stock market's opening bell and the stock hit new 52-week low of ₹222.55 apiece on NSE. While hitting new 52-week low, Vedanta shares hit 14-month low as well.
