Stock market today: Vibhor Steel Tubes shares hit upper circuit after listing at 181% premium. Buy or sell?
Stock market today: Vibhor Steel Tubes share price opened on BSE at ₹421 apiece whereas, on NSE, it listed at ₹425 per share
Stock market today: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO listed on BSE and NSE delivering over 180 percent premium. Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited are listed on BSE at ₹421 apiece whereas on NSE, Vibhor Steel Tubes share price opened at ₹425 apiece. However, the dream debut of Vibhor Steel Tubes shares didn't end there. The newly listed stock extended its listing gain further and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹446.25 on NSE and ₹442 on BSE, locking in a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of share listing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started