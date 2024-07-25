Stock market today: Vodafone Idea and India Cements in F&O ban list on July 25

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Thursday, July25, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Vodafone Idea andIndia Cements are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 25.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On July 24, extending the losing streak to the fourth day, benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 280 points due to profit booking in financial and banking shares, after the government announced a hike in securities transaction tax and short-term capital gains tax in the budget for 2024-25.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 280.16 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 80,148.88 with 19 of its components closing lower and 11 with gains. During the day, it tumbled 678.53 points or 0.84 per cent to 79,750.51.

The NSE Nifty dropped 65.55 points or 0.27 per cent to 24,413.50.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap gauge jumped 1.91 per cent and mid-cap index climbed 0.68 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, bankex, financial services, auto were the laggards.