Stock market today: Vodafone Idea and India Cements in F&O ban list on July 25

Vodafone Idea and India Cements are on the NSE's F&O ban list today, July 25. However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit, placing them in the stock exchange's ban period.

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Trade Now
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Thursday, July25, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Natco Pharma, LTIMindtree among top four picks by SMC Global

F&O ban list today

Vodafone Idea andIndia Cements are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 25.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

 

Also Read | Weekly picks: From ICICI Bank to TCS - MOFSL recommends 3 stock to buy this week

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On July 24, extending the losing streak to the fourth day, benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 280 points due to profit booking in financial and banking shares, after the government announced a hike in securities transaction tax and short-term capital gains tax in the budget for 2024-25.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 280.16 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 80,148.88 with 19 of its components closing lower and 11 with gains. During the day, it tumbled 678.53 points or 0.84 per cent to 79,750.51.

 

Also Read | Budget 2024 Impact: Shrimp stocks like Avanti Feeds, Apex Foods soar up to 20%

The NSE Nifty dropped 65.55 points or 0.27 per cent to 24,413.50.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap gauge jumped 1.91 per cent and mid-cap index climbed 0.68 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, bankex, financial services, auto were the laggards.

Energy, healthcare, industrials, utilities, telecommunication and power were among the gainers.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 06:18 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Vodafone Idea and India Cements in F&O ban list on July 25

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

160.30
03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.16%)

Bharat Electronics

300.15
03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.45%)

NTPC

392.55
03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
10.2 (2.67%)

Federal Bank

201.45
03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
3.45 (1.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Castrol India

270.60
03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
24.05 (9.75%)

HBL Power Systems

648.35
03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
54.6 (9.2%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

693.90
03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
56.3 (8.83%)

Borosil Renewables

560.70
03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
42.45 (8.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,412.000.00
    Chennai
    70,716.000.00
    Delhi
    70,716.000.00
    Kolkata
    70,716.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.78/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue