Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, and PNB are among the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 27.

F&O ban list:

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading on nine stocks on Monday, May 27, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently placed in the ban period by the stock exchange.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

When the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock during the F&O ban period, no fresh positions are allowed.

On May 24, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new peaks in intraday deals before closing marginally lower due to profit booking.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 7.65 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 75,410.39. During the day, it rallied 218.46 points or 0.28 per cent to hit its all-time intra-day high of 75,636.50.

The NSE Nifty breached the 23,000 mark for the first time in early trade.

During the day, the benchmark climbed 58.75 points, or 0.25 per cent, to hit its lifetime peak of 23,026.40. However, it pared all the gains and ended with a marginal decline of 10.55 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 22,957.10.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark zoomed 1,404.45 points or 1.89 per cent. The NSE Nifty climbed 455.1 points or 2 per cent.

