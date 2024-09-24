Stock market today: Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Aditya Birla Fashion among 12 stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 24

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Vodafone Idea, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, PNB, and SAIL are the twelve stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 24

Updated24 Sep 2024, 06:29 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in twelve stocks on Tuesday, September 24, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, Vodafone Idea, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services Software, PNB, and SAIL are the twelve stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 24.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 23, benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 384 points to close at a new all-time high, driven by gains in energy, select banking and auto shares amid continued optimism over the US Fed rate cut and positive Asian markets.

Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 384.30 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61. During the day, it soared 436.22 points, or 0.51 per cent, to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day peak of 84,980.53.

The NSE Nifty rose 148.10 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at a record peak of 25,939.05. During the day, it zoomed 165.05 points, or 0.63 per cent, to reach a new intra-day all-time high of 25,956.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices climbed 0.73 per cent each.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 06:29 AM IST
